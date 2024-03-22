Packaged in a cool, stylish design that weighs only 313g (319g for X60 RGB), despite the tough all-metal build, the new MOLUS X60 video and photography light from ZHIYUN comes in two versions.

ZHIYUN will be showing the new MOLUS X60 and MOLUS X60 RGB video lights at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas from April 13, 2024, as well as other products from the company.

A powerful professional-level light that’s surprisingly compact, controllable, and easy-to-use, according to ZHIYUN, the new MOLUS X60 videography and photography light provides powerful 60 watt professional quality lighting and, according to ZHIYUN, “color fidelity is excellent, and the MOLUS X60 RGB variant provides full color control.”

“Barely larger than a credit card in height and width” (not when it comes to depth…), the ergonomic MOLUS X60 series, also according to the company, “harmonizes industrial chic with excellent lighting on demand, thanks to cutting-edge DynaVort cooling technology and a powerful but simple user interface. And it’s all packaged in a cool, stylish design that weighs only 313g (319g for X60 RGB), despite the tough all-metal build. The standard X60 provides dual color temperatures (2700K-6500K) without any flicker, and high color rendering accuracy (CRI≥95, TLCI≥97), while the X60 RGB provides pure white light or vivid colored light that’s finely adjustable across the full RGB spectrum.

Easy to control video light, with long battery life

ZHIYUN’s classic dual-dial control, with one handy dial for color temperature/mode and one for brightness adjustment, delivers instant, intuitive adjustment for quick and effortless scene illumination. To make it even easier to use, the X60 series offers 50 minutes of battery life, and can be used while recharging via standard USB PD connection – ZHIYUN’s DynaVort Cooling System ensures users are not troubled by overheating problems.

Big range of lighting accessories for professional results

The ZHIYUN MOLUS X60 series is compatible with ZHIYUN’s comprehensive accessory ecosystem to provide professional lighting in any scenario. The ZHIYUN range of power and light accessories are not only compact and lightweight, but also easy to disassemble, making them ideal for outdoor shoots. Even in indoor spaces, users can benefit from many compact and portable light modifiers to create professional lighting setups for live streaming, interviews, and commercial shoots. ZHIYUN accessories for the X60 include a compact diffusion dome, reflector, softbox and storage bag. The ZY Mount accessory ecosystem also allows compatibility with a wide range of third-party Bowens mount light modifiers.

Recommended pricing (MSRP)

MOLUS X60 Standard $249

MOLUS X60 Combo $329

MOLUS X60 Pro $399

MOLUS X60 RGB Standard $199

MOLUS X60 RGB Combo $269

MOLUS X60 RGB Pro $329

The new lights for video and photography are available online from the ZHIYUN store and ZHIYUN Amazon store. Use the Code: X60PR10off to get 10% discount from March 20th – April 30th.Follow the link to read more about the MOLUS X60 series of lights. ZHIYUN will be showing MOLUS X60 and MOLUS X60 RGB at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas from April 13, 2024.