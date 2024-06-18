Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

I’m hoping you know that these are the Zoom keys for the timeline

Zoom in =

Zoom out –

Toggle view for the entire timeline \

If you’ve ever heard me teach at an event like NAB/Post Production World, I actually say “plus, minus, and backslash.” Yeah, I know, the zoom-in is the equals key. Mentally, it’s easier mnemonic to call them plus and minus.

None of these work in the Program Monitor. It’s always set to fit. And when am I doing any compositing, checking, or adjusting? Guess what? I want to zoom in/out quickly.

Open the Keyboard settings. Type in ‘zoom’. You’ll now see every place with ‘zoom’ in the keyboard shortcut.

Go to the Program Monitor Panel section. Add = to Zoom Monitor In. Add – to Zoom Monitor Out. Add \ to Zoom Monitor to Fit.

Now, it means Easier Zooming in Program Monitor works exactly like the timeline. Zooming feels super intuitive – based on the timeline.

Up to you if you want to add it to the Source monitor. And if you didn’t know it, you also learned that the Zoom In/Out works also in the Project Panel.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.