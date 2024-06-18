Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Easier Zooming in the Program Monitor

TL;DR Set the zoom keys to match timelize zoom

Jeff Greenberg
June 18, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

I’m hoping you know that these are the Zoom keys for the timeline

  • Zoom in =
  • Zoom out
  • Toggle view for the entire timeline \

If you’ve ever heard me teach at an event like NAB/Post Production World, I actually say “plus, minus, and backslash.” Yeah, I know, the zoom-in is the equals key. Mentally, it’s easier mnemonic to call them plus and minus.

None of these work in the Program Monitor. It’s always set to fit. And when am I doing any compositing, checking, or adjusting? Guess what? I want to zoom in/out quickly. Be aware: “Fit” scaling in Premiere can distort pixels

Open the Keyboard settings. Type in ‘zoom’. You’ll now see every place with ‘zoom’ in the keyboard shortcut.

Go to the Program Monitor Panel section. Add = to Zoom Monitor In. Add – to Zoom Monitor Out. Add \ to Zoom Monitor to Fit.

Keyboard settings with Zoom in the search field

Now, it means Easier Zooming in Program Monitor works exactly like the timeline. Zooming feels super intuitive – based on the timeline.

Up to you if you want to add it to the Source monitor. And if you didn’t know it, you also learned that the Zoom In/Out works also in the Project Panel.

Zooming is now effortless

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

adobe premiere pro Tool Tip Tuesday

