If you’ve been using Adobe Premiere Pro for a long time, then you know about the wonderful shortcut Maximize or restore frame under cursor … When you hit the TILDA ~ (or GRAV accent key), whatever panel your cursor is hovering over will be maximized at full screen on your monitor. Hit that TILDA key again, and it goes back to regular size. It’s a wonderfully fast shortcut for quick access to all the many more clips in a bin or to get a closer view of your entire timeline. If you didn’t know about that shortcut, then that’s a bonus tip!

But did you also know there’s a shortcut to toggle full-screen playback? Hit Ctrl + ~ (Control + Tilde), and you jump into a full-screen monitor playback. That’s especially useful if you don’t have a client monitor or a second screen attached and you want to sit back and view your program at full-screen size.

But there’s one more unmapped shortcut you might not know about that’s also useful: the Toggle Maximize Monitor shortcut.

When you map this Toggle Maximize Monitor shortcut, Premiere will toggle the Program monitor to full size no matter where your cursor is located or which panel is selected. This is particularly useful if you want to keep track of where the playhead is, watch the time code, or keep an eye on markers that you may have placed in your timeline. Since you still get to see the interface in the Program panel, you can watch all these things as playback happens.

And for one more tip, how about the Maximize or Restore Active Frame shortcut (Shift + Tilde)? Invoking this shortcut will maximize whatever panel is active in the interface (i.e., whichever one has been selected with the blue outline). It disregards where your cursor is and maximizes that “active” panel.

This is where I have mapped my Toggle Maximize Monitor:

Where are you going to map yours?

This series is courtesy of Adobe.