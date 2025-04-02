We’ve all been there: It’s 2:00 am and your eyes are bleary from staring at your footage. Or one too many NAB parties. But despite the number of times you’ve scanned your clips, you still can’t find what you’re looking for. Where is that specific shot? And dang it, why didn’t I hold that other shot just a moment longer? Shoot, I don’t speak French, how can I get my captions in another language quickly? And seriously, did I really not get any room tone here??

[Collapses on floor in agony]

These may be editor nightmare fuel, but these moments also fueled the pre-NAB drop of Adobe features. With Generative Extend extending (get it?) to 4K and vertical video, caption translation extending into 27 languages, and the addition of AI-Media Intelligence powered search, Adobe hopes to be an editor’s dream.

With a 1080 restriction, Generative Extend was more of a social media creator’s dream than a filmmaker’s dream. After all, that resolution works just fine for social media platforms. Except, of course, for the inability to extend vertical video (yes, even if you just turned the vertical video on its side…sneaky). Speaking of sneaky, it is worth noting that Generative Extend will eventually use Adobe Firefly credits (the feature uses the new Adobe Firefly Video Model, after all). The new Generative Extend also has an option to revert the extension to the original, so you can return to your original footage in the timeline.

In addition, Adobe updated Color Management with the ability to transform your log footage into SDR or HDR footage automatically without downloading a LUT. It works for, and I quote, “most camera formats.” The hope is that color matching and consistent looks can be attained quickly and easily.

Speaking of fast and easy, the new Media Intelligence and Search panel in Premiere Pro wants to help you find your footage faster by searching for shot elements, shot types, or other metadata, and search transcripts for sound bites.

And speaking of search, searchable transcripts can now be created and exported inside Frame.io. For a more seamless viewing experience and consistent branding, custom branded templates and watermarking have been implemented into the platform. Hooray! Perfect for watching content on your Apple TV, also available for V4 users.

These new elements are out as of today, April 2nd, through Adobe. More information can be found in today’s official pre-NAB announcement.