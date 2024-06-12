Weighing a mere 990g (Lite version) and folding to approximately the height and width of a sheet of A4 paper, the new ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3E is a lightweight gimbal with enhanced stabilization.

The WEEBILL 3E is a compact, feature-packed gimbal solution for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators seeking a lightweight, versatile, and user-friendly gimbal.

ZHIYUN, a global leader in gimbals for videography and film production, claims that the WEEBILL 3E breaks new ground with its innovative design and powerful performance. The WEEBILL 3E’s thoughtfully designed handle ensures a comfortable grip, minimizing fatigue during extended shooting sessions, and carrying it is also easy, thanks to its unmatched portability. Weighing a mere 990g (Lite version is 990g; Standard version is 1050g) and folding to approximately the height and width of a sheet of A4 paper, the WEEBILL 3E is remarkably portable, making it the ideal companion for on-the-go shoots and travel adventures.

Offering a compelling solution for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators seeking a lightweight, versatile, and user-friendly gimbal, the WEEBILL 3E features robust motors that effortlessly handle demanding camera setups, ensuring precise and stable tracking for every shot, and uses ZHIYUN’s industry-leading stabilization algorithms to deliver, the company says, “buttery smooth footage, even when capturing dynamic shots with full-frame cameras.”

Here is some more information shared by ZHIYUN regarding its new product added to the WEEBILL family:

Seamlessly Adapt to Any Shooting Scenario

Native Vertical Shooting: Effortlessly switch between landscape and portrait orientations without the need for additional accessories, making it perfect for capturing content for social media and other vertical platforms.

Sling Mode 2.5: Experience enhanced stability and comfort with the upgraded Sling Mode 2.5, it features an attachable wrist rest and adjustable sling grip, reducing strain by over 40% while maintaining stability even at extreme low angles.

Intuitive Control at Your Fingertips

Customizable Controls: The intuitive trigger button and adjustment wheel allow for personalized control over camera settings and shooting modes, streamlining your workflow and enhancing your creative control.

Integrated OLED Display: Navigate settings and monitor status via the integrated OLED display, conveniently switching languages and accessing professional capture modes like motion lapse/hyperlapse.

Uninterrupted Creativity with Extended Runtime

The built-in 2600mAh battery provides up to 16 hours of operating time on a single charge, ensuring creators can capture extended shoots without interruption.

The ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3E is available now, with a recommended pricing of $249.