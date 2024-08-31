ZHIYUN will be showing eagerly-anticipated new film and video tools at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, from September 13th to September 16th, 2024.

During IBC 2024, ZHIYUN will be highlighting the company’s lighting and stabilizer products, including Crane, Weebill and Cinepeer, which are tailored to the diverse needs of consumers.

A world-leading gimbal brand for filmmakers who create magic with DSLRs, cameras and smartphones, ZHIYUN will show its range of creative new filmmaking gear and some of the company’s newest flagship hardware at booth 11.A26 at RAI during IBC 2024. ZHIYUN will showcase Crane 4 and Weebill gimbals for professional cameras, and the company’s lighting series, from X100 to B500 and Cinepeer lights.

Visitors to ZHIYUN booth will be able to see a wide range of products on show. Here are some of the highlights:

ZHIYUN’s SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer is designed for smartphone video makers. With advanced AI tracking technology, this gimbal provides unparalleled stabilization and effortless operation for capturing smooth and professional-quality footage with users’ smartphones.

The WEEBILL 3E, a compact, feature-packed gimbal empowers creators of all levels with unparalleled mobility and creative control. ZHIYUN’s WEEBILL 3E breaks new ground with its innovative design and powerful performance, offering a compelling solution for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators seeking a lightweight, versatile, and user-friendly gimbal.

ZHIYUN’s new CINEPEER CX100 100W photography light and CINEPEER CM25 pocket-sized 25W fill light offer simple but high-performance lighting at affordable prices. These video and photo lighting solutions are lightweight, compact, portable, and easy to operate. CINEPEER lights provide the features that professionals demand, but also offer a gateway for talented enthusiasts and beginners to take a step up into the world of professional-quality video, photography, and live streaming.