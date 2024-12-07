ZHIYUN has launched the CRANE 4E stabilizer, with improved weight distribution, able to support mainstream full-frame and cinema cameras.

Delivering professional performance on par with the CRANE 4, all while being lighter, the new CRANE 4E allows creators to effortlessly unlock their video production potential.

Providing a video production solution for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators seeking a lightweight, versatile, and user-friendly stabilizer, the CRANE 4E redefines, according to ZHIYUN, “camera videography with its enhanced stabilization and powerful performance”, offering a user-friendly stabilizer that delivers professional performance on par with the CRANE 4, all while being lighter.

The CRANE 4E has improved weight distribution, reducing, the company claims, wrist strain by 25%, lightening the load by 20% in Sling mode, and making dual hand use 15% easier. The Sling Mode allows for adjustment of the grip’s length and direction, facilitating changes in shooting angles and offering a dual-handle mode for varied filming experiences. Additionally, the wrist rest design helps reduce wrist fatigue and supports angle adjustment.

Engineered with extended, robust axis arms and high-torque motors, the CRANE 4E can support mainstream full-frame and cinema cameras like the Canon C70 with the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens and the BMPCC 6K PRO with the EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM lens with ease, facilitating stable shooting in various scenarios.

The CRANE 4E includes a built-in horizontal and vertical lock system, enabling easy side-mounting for vertical shooting, a design that allows for smooth transitions and accurate capturing of moments.

The stabilizer supports the installation of two servo zoom and focus motors simultaneously, providing precision in focusing and zooming. When used with the Trans Mount image transmission series accessories, it allows for adjustments in focus and zoom functions, contributing to an efficient creative process.

With a recommended price (MSRP) of $499 the ZHIYUN CRANE 4E is available online from the ZHIYUN store and ZHIYUN Amazon store.