ZHIYUN’s new Mini Lens Reflector enhances illumination for video and photography. It’s not only brighter than traditional solutions, but also delivers softer, more natural lighting.

By leveraging ZHIYUN’s advanced multi-layer optical technology, the Mini Lens Reflector, the company claims, corrects the uneven beam and harsh transitions typically found in traditional Fresnel lenses.

A simple, easy-to-use snap-on accessory, featuring ZHIYUN’s proprietary ZY Mount and compatible with the popular ZHIYUN’s X and CX series lights, such as the new X100R GB, the Mini Lens Reflector corrects, the company claims, the uneven beam and harsh transitions typically found in traditional Fresnel lenses. It significantly boosts center illuminance while delivering a smoother, more refined light spot, but without visible break lines.

Despite being compact, lightweight, and apparently simple, in fact, this reflector is internally far more advanced than traditional reflectors. According to the company, the superior illumination is the result of dual-curve secondary reflective prisms, triple-curve diffused compound eye lens and a dual-curve central diffusing prism. The advanced multi-layer optical technology used means that the Mini Lens Reflector in fact corrects the uneven beam and harsh transitions that often mar images shot with traditional Fresnel lens reflectors.

With its multi-layered optical design, ZHIYUN’s Mini Lens Reflector delivers bare-bulb-like softness and seamless light transitions. It’s not only technically and aesthetically superior, but it is also lightweight, compact, and easily portable. At just 26mm thick, the Mini Lens Reflector, with its portable form, delivers powerful, evenly diffused lighting—perfect for creators on the go.

Optimized for both compatibility and performance, the Mini Lens Reflector can be paired with ZHIYUN’s X and CX series video lights, such as the X100 RGB. With the Mini Lens Reflector, the X100 RGB delivers up to 5 times the brightness with soft, evenly distributed light, ideal for professional video and photography work. Whether used as a key light or a fill light, the ZHIYUN Mini Lens Reflector easily enhances users’ lighting setups. Compact, and portable – it’s always ready to support full-scene creativity.

ZHIYUN also introduces a spotlight attachment for the X and CX series video lights. This product offers sharp imaging with adjustable focus, capable of producing limitless vibrant color projection possibilities. It meets the demands of various professional shooting scenarios and offers a new lighting and focusing experience. It comes with 10 creative gobos, including Heart, Moon, Chinese Window and more.

The ZHIYUN Mini Lens Reflector is bundled with the MOLUS X100 RGB and the MOLUS X100 RGB Standard Kit (includes Mini Lens Reflector) costs $269. The ZHIYUN Spotlight Attachment costs $99.