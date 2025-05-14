ZHIYUN announced the launch of its latest mainstream smartphone camera gimbal, the CINEPEER SMOOTH 5E, designed to help both novices and masters go beyond boundaries and execute smooth transitions.

Designed to elevate smartphone videography, the SMOOTH 5E, ZHIYUN claims, “eliminates shaky, blurry footage, enhancing the overall visual polish.”

With a high-quality build and performance backed by extensive professional expertise shown in present models from the company, the new CINEPEER SMOOTH 5E empowers users to execute smooth transitions effortlessly replacing static, monotonous styles with dynamic, engaging content that stands out.

The new mainstream smartphone gimbal SMOOTH 5E, from the new CINEPEER series by ZHIYUN, retains the brand’s core performance and quality while offering a streamlined and affordable option for everyday creators. This makes high-quality video creation more accessible, helping aspiring creators enhance their skills and produce better results.

The CINEPEER SMOOTH 5E delivers stable camera movement with an orthogonal 3-axis structure, offering a broader range of motion compared to most competing products with limited capabilities. The gimbal features five professional shooting modes: Follow, Pan Follow, Lock, Vortex, and Point of View, which are based on widely used videography techniques.

Here is some more information about the new accessory:

Low-Angle Shots and Wide-View Selfies Made Easy

In any mode, users can tilt the gimbal downward to capture low-angle shots with ease. Thanks to its responsive roll-axis motor, the SMOOTH 5E also supports both standard and wide-angle selfies without obstruction, ensuring natural, stable footage from any angle.

Intuitive One-Thumb Control

All primary controls are ergonomically placed for one-thumb operation, and advanced AI algorithms enable intuitive, professional-grade shooting with minimal effort, which is ideal for rapid content creation.

Integrated Scene-Filling Lighting

An integrated high-CRI fill light provides up to 680 lux of brightness. Users can magnetically attach two additional lights to achieve up to 2040 lux, offering unmatched scene illumination.

Effortless AI-Powered Tracking

An optional magnetic AI tracker enables fast, accurate subject tracking, complete with gesture control—ideal for solo creators.

Seamless Remote Control

SMOOTH 5E supports integration with the Apple ecosystem, allowing users to track, zoom, and monitor the shot with their Apple Watch as a remote shooting assistant.

ZY Cami & StaCam Apps – Essential Assistants

ZHIYUN offers two dedicated apps—ZY Cami and StaCam—to meet the diverse needs of video creators. ZY Cami provides intelligent features such as subject tracking, gesture control, SMART mode, and one-tap editing for effortless content creation. StaCam delivers features like LUTs, focus peaking, and monochrome display, transforming smartphones into professional filmmaking tools.

The ZHIYUN CINEPEER SMOOTH 5E Standard is available for $149, while the ZHIYUN CINEPEER SMOOTH 5E COMBO (with AI Tracker, Fill Light) costs $199. The company adds that a 20% discount will be provided for purchases from May 13-June 13, 2025. The gimbal is available online from the ZHIYUN store and ZHIYUN Amazon store.