ZHIYUN announced the launch of the new CINEPEER CX50 series of compact video and photo lights, empowering content creators to create high-quality videos at an affordable price.

As part of the CINEPEER lineup, the CX50 series reflects the vision of making professional-level lighting more accessible, offering ZHIYUN’s core performance in a streamlined, affordable design.

The new CINEPEER CX50 and CX50RGB lights offer compact powerful lighting in the palm of your hand, ideal for video, according to ZHIYUN. Designed for everyday creators, the CINEPEER CX50 series of compact video and photo lights allows effortless illumination control in any scene.

ZHIYUN says that “the CX50 series is more than 50% smaller than competing video lights with the same bright 50 watt power. Users can now carry their entire lighting setup in one lightweight bag. ZHIYUN’s custom design and high-power cooling system mean the CX50 series delivers the powerful lighting of the best video lights, and yet it can even be held in the palm of a hand. Both full RGB color and bi-color versions of this light are available for every creative scenario.”

CX50RGB – atmospheric full spectrum color

The CX50RGB provides professional full-color, smooth scene lighting. With high-power RGB film-grade light mixing technology, it delivers vibrant colors with the brightness of a key light, providing concentrated beams and even light distribution. The vibrant full-color output can provide creative character lighting and create stunning, dynamic visuals on demand.

CX50 – from daylight bright to soft warmth

The bi-color version of the CX50 light achieves 26,400 Lux of professional studio-level fill light with a custom high-reflection mini standard reflector, featuring a refined light angle based on optical principles carefully researched by ZHIYUN. This represents a greater than 40% increase in brightness compared to other lights with the same power, delivering true 50W full power, and meeting the color rendering needs of any standard scene – for example, supporting car shoots, theater ambiance, and more.

Versatile Assistant: Fill Light Anywhere

The ultra-compact CX50 series light is always ready to start shooting. It offers a new fill lighting experience for portraits, live streaming, social media videos, and still life shots. This light is versatile enough to handle scenes of all types and dimensions. Modifier options support Mini and Bowens mounts. The CX50 series enables professional light control while offering quick storage and easy portability. With Bluetooth networking control, the CX50 series allows network linking and light switching via ZHIYUN’s ZY Vega App on the user’s mobile phone.

A full hour of bright light from battery power

The compact design houses a 4500mAh battery, offering 32% more power than other 50W video lights. The CX50 series provides up to 60 minutes of continuous use at 100% brightness.

The CX50 series supports Power Distribution (PD) protocol USB fast charging, allowing users to charge and use the device simultaneously with a commonly-available PD-compatible fast charger or power bank. In stationary indoor setups, the AC/DC adapter and built-in cooling ensures all-day power. These multiple power supply options ensure convenience and reliability.

The CINEPEER CX50 (Bi-color) is available with a recommended price (MSRP) of $149 while the

CINEPEER CX50RGB costs $179. According to the company, a 20% discount will be available until June 13, 2025. The new lighting solutions are available online from the ZHIYUN store and Amazon store.