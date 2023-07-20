A world leader in professional camera and smartphone stabilization systems, portable scene lighting, and filmmaking accessories, ZHIYUN announced a new premium camera gimbal, the CRANE 4.

Lighter, with built-in balance indicator lights, Bluetooth connectivity for shutter control with supporting cameras and other features, the CRANE 4 has been carefully developed to unlock the ambitions of global filmmakers.

Right on the heels of the CRANE – M 3S and the WEEBILL 3S, two professional gimbals introduced last May, ZHIYUN announces CRANE 4, its new premium camera gimbal, introduced as a solution that empowers creative freedom in filmmaking. With a commitment to providing creators and filmmakers with reliable, professional productivity tools, ZHIYUN again catalyzes dynamic visual storytelling, unconstrained by equipment weight and capability. The CRANE 4 has been carefully developed to unlock the ambitions of global filmmakers and content creators, the company claims.

Stand-out features on the new CRANE 4 include built-in balance indicator lights at each motor that provide an at-a-glance indicator of their balance calibration status. Meanwhile, Bluetooth connectivity provides direct shutter control to supporting cameras, removing the possibility of a cable in the way, dislodging, or becoming lost. Operators can easily start/stop recording, and trigger photo capture remotely.

ZHIYUN notes that the CRANE 4 is built with lighter design compared to previous generations, enabling camera operators to work longer one- or two-handed without fatigue. The CRANE 4 provides a novel, adjustable sling grip that, when combined with the ergonomic wrist rest, supports fine-tuned angle adjustment to enable precise movement control. The versatile sling grip can be adjusted to match the gimbal’s central axis, allowing easy switching between sling style and two-handed modes, depending on the operator’s preference. Using the quick-release module, effortlessly switch between landscape or portrait modes as the shoot requires.

CRANE 4: Precision and portability

Next-generation precision and performance are key goals with this new model, according to ZHIYUN. The CRANE 4 takes payload capacity to the next-level, enabling it to lift and move heavier full-frame DSLR and compact cinema cameras, such as Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, ZCAM, and SIGMA FP series, more accurately. Its longer arm length and stronger motors ensure effortless precision and incredible portability.

Here are some other features of the new premium gimbal from ZHIYUN:

Easy To See Color Touchscreen

The integrated 1.22-inch color touchscreen allows the operator to easily see and adjust the CRANE 4’s functions such as balance, operating mode and see real-time status information.

PD Fast Charging Keeps the Day Going

Four high-capacity 18650 batteries provide up to 12 hours runtime and can be fully recharged in under two hours via USB PD fast charging, enabling operators to use their preferred multi-device PD charger.

Built-in Fill Light

New for the CRANE series, the CRANE 4 includes a built-in 10W fill light with max illuminance of 3200 lux, CRI 95+ and CCT between 2700K-5500K. The extra level of integration and portability adds convenience to shoots where kit weight and crew sizes are a premium.

Comprehensive Creative Ecosystem

ZHIYUN says that the CRANE 4 can be paired with a rich selection of professional accessories, such as remote monitoring, follow-focus motors and ZHIYUN’s TransMount Image Transmission system, creating a comprehensive creative ecosystem for professional filmmaking.

The new gimbal is available from the the ZHIYUN store with a price of US$699 for the gimbal alone and US$749 for the CRANE 4 Combo, with MasterMove accessories and storage bag.