ZHIYUN unveils a new compact and powerful smartphone stabilizer with AI and voice control, the CINEPEER CQ5 Stabilizer for content creators.

ZHIYUN expands its CINEPEER range with the introduction of the CINEPEER CQ5, a foldable stabilizer that fits in a pocket and allows for touch-free control from a distance.

The new ZHIYUN CINEPEER CQ5 lets anyone capture professional-quality footage, the company claims, “thanks to intelligent features like AI tracking and intuitive voice control, and ease-of-use features like the extendable rod. Now, smartphone users will unlock their creativity, and capture stunning content easily.”

With hands-free operation with voice control, the new stabilizer is perfect for on-the-go shooting. Just say, “Hey Cami”, and voice commands give effortless control of the stabilizer. ZHIYUN says that with this new accessory, “users can focus on their content without worrying about physical adjustments: perfect for on-the-go shooting.”

The AI Tracker is like having a personal camera assistant; it recognizes hand gestures, allowing for touch-free control from a distance. After tapping the target on the screen, intelligent tracking follows the target and creates smooth, professional footage. Whether vlogging solo or capturing action shots, the tracker is a personal camera operator, ensuring effortless recording even when the user is far from the camera.

Some more features

The CQ5’s built-in extendable rod effortlessly extends users’ reach to capture stunning wide-angle shots. From sweeping landscapes to group selfies, there are endless possibilities for dynamic compositions and creative angles, enhancing both photos and videos. Here are some more features of the CQ5:

Magnetic Fill Light for Quality Footage

Fill lights snap onto magnetic contact points on both ends of the phone clamp, free from cumbersome cables. These fill lights deliver bright, high-quality footage in low-light environments, enabling users to create studio-grade results on the go.

Cinematic Effects from ZY Cami App

The CQ5 is powered by the ZY Cami App, which offers ready-to-use shooting templates for content creators of all skill levels. With features like SmartFollow, Timelapse, and MagicClone mode, users create cinematic videos even without advanced technical knowledge.

Compact, Foldable, Easy-to-use

The compact, foldable CQ5 that fits in a pocket. It’s the perfect go-anywhere, film-anything companion. Its sleek fold-and-go design and secure slide-lock mechanism, let users quickly pack up and carry the stabilizer anywhere.

Rock-Solid Stability: Anti-Shake Technology

The CQ5’s advanced anti-shake technology ensures unmatched stability for smooth footage, even in fast-paced action scenes. The quick mount design lets users set up and start shooting in seconds, regardless of their smartphone’s size.

All-Day Battery Life for Continuous Shooting

With up to 11 hours of battery life, the CQ5 supports all-day shooting and can charge while in use, ensuring that content creators never miss a moment. Whether capturing the sunrise or filming late into the night, the CQ5 meets creative users’ demands.

With a recommended pricing (MSRP) of $99 for the CINEPEER CQ5 Standard and $139 for the CINEPEER CQ5 COMBO (with Magnetic Light and AI Tracker), the accessory is available online from the ZHIYUN store and ZHIYUN Amazon store. A 20% discount will be provided for purchases, with an extra 15% discount available by entering the discount code ‘ZHIYUNCQ5’.