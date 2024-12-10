TLDR: There’s a hidden function to delete all empty tracks from a single key – no dialog boxes, just get rid of them.

It’s not uncommon for me to end up with loads of extra tracks. I’m nudging clips up and down. I need a little scratchpad space to work. I brought in a graphic and it added tracks that I don’t need.

I don’t think there’s a Premiere Pro user who’s not familiar with right-clicking the track editor and choosing Delete Tracks…then pressing Return and forgetting to hit the Checkbox.

Sigh.

I have to do it again and still have use the mouse and make selections inside of that dialog box.

I just wanted to press a button and make empty tracks go away.

I don’t want to take away the value of ‘Simplify Sequence‘

It can do everything from deleting empty tracks to pulling out anything offline or disabled.

Super useful, but not what I want.

That’s when I discovered “ Delete Empty Tracks .”

I don’t know when it was added. (Every now and then, I open up the keyboard and dig into features I don’t know.)

I assign it to CTRL + Delete key.

Easy cleanup.

Sometimes, I want to delete just empty video or audio tracks.

Another unmapped set of keys? “Lock/Unlock All Video Tracks”.

Just a piece of reference: You can “Toggle All Video Targets” with CMD 0 and Audio Targets with CMD 9.

Let’s put this all together..

Since Toggle VIdeo/Audio are at 0 and 9 with a modifier key…I’m going to pick a different modifier to lock tracks.

I picked CTRL -0 for locking/unlocking video tracks and CTRL-9 for audio – matching my remove choice.

Delete all empty video tracks?

Control 9 (Lock all audio trakcs)

Control Delete (Delete empty tracks, but becasue the audio is locked only empty video tracks)

Control 9 (Unlock all audio tracks)

No mouse, no dialog box – just a tight timeline.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.