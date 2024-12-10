Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Delete empty tracks with one key!

TLDR: There’s a hidden function to delete all empty tracks from a single key – no dialog boxes, just get rid of them.

Jeff Greenberg
December 10, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Delete empty tracks with one key! 10

It’s not uncommon for me to end up with loads of extra tracks. I’m nudging clips up and down. I need a little scratchpad space to work. I brought in a graphic and it added tracks that I don’t need.

Too many trac

I don’t think there’s a Premiere Pro user who’s not familiar with right-clicking the track editor and choosing Delete Tracks…then pressing Return and forgetting to hit the Checkbox.

Sigh.

Delete tracks checkbox

I have to do it again and still have use the mouse and make selections inside of that dialog box.

I just wanted to press a button and make empty tracks go away.

I don’t want to take away the value of ‘Simplify Sequence

It can do everything from deleting empty tracks to pulling out anything offline or disabled.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Delete empty tracks with one key! 11

Super useful, but not what I want.

That’s when I discovered “Delete Empty Tracks.”

I don’t know when it was added. (Every now and then, I open up the keyboard and dig into features I don’t know.)

Delete empty tracks

I assign it to CTRL + Delete key.

Easy cleanup.

Sometimes, I want to delete just empty video or audio tracks.

Another unmapped set of keys? “Lock/Unlock All Video Tracks”.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Delete empty tracks with one key! 12

Just a piece of reference: You can “Toggle All Video Targets” with CMD 0 and Audio Targets with CMD 9.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Delete empty tracks with one key! 13

Let’s put this all together..

Since Toggle VIdeo/Audio are at 0 and 9 with a modifier key…I’m going to pick a different modifier to lock tracks.

I picked CTRL -0 for locking/unlocking video tracks and CTRL-9 for audio – matching my remove choice.

Delete all empty video tracks?

  • Control 9 (Lock all audio trakcs)
  • Control Delete (Delete empty tracks, but becasue the audio is locked only empty video tracks)
  • Control 9 (Unlock all audio tracks)

No mouse, no dialog box – just a tight timeline.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

