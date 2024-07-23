Pro Photo

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 1

All’s cool with Zhiyun, as the 500W Molus B500 bi-colour LED COB light’s new fan system allows integrated power supply and low temperature operation

Profile Picture
Damien Demolder
July 23, 2024
Comment

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 2
The B500 is the more powerful of the four LED heads in the Zhiyun Molus series, with a rating of 500W.

The Zhiyun Molus B500 is the most powerful head in a new series of bi-colour LED COB lights. The Molus series comprises four units with power ratings from 100W to 500W, taking in 200W and 300W along the way. Zhiyun is undoubtedly better known for its Crane system of gimbals for DSLR and mirrorless cameras, but it seems no one can resist the lure of the LED lighting market now that costs are dramatically reduced compared to only a few years ago. While it appears relatively easy to knock out masses of lower powered 60W and 100W heads, those in the 500W range are somewhat fewer in number, and much more expensive. This Molus B500 is interesting not only because it remains affordable despite its output, but also because it doesn’t require the bulky power packs that many other LED lights need. The company claims that thanks to a new mighty fan system Zhiyun has been able to fit the power adapter inside the head and still keep the unit small. So, we plug the light directly into the wall without any additional packs to hang on stands or to dangle from cables. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 3
The head comes with a nicely made 7in reflector that connects via the standard Bowens S-type mount. The plastic of the body sometimes looks grey, and other times blue and purple. It’s very cool.

Specification 

The Zhiyun Molus B500 is a 500W LED COB light with a variable colour temperature ranging between 2700 and 6500K.  Zhiyun says that we should expect 19200 lux at a range of 1m with the temperature set to 5500K, and 76400 lux with the supplied reflector attached. The CRI (RA) is recorded at >95 and a TLCI of >97, and Zhiyun also gives us TM-30 measurements, and indicates that the TM-30 Rf (colour fidelity) for the light is 94 on average and the TM-30 Rg (gamut index, or saturation accuracy) is 101 – so colours should be very slightly over-saturated. On the whole though, colours should be quite accurately represented. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 4
The LED head offers bi-colour output and a colour temperature range of 2700-6500K. There’s no green/magenta shift control so we have to take the colour as it comes.

For the power, and considering the adapter is built-in, the head is remarkably small at 245x190x159mm, and lightweight at 2.8kg. 

The modifier mount on the front of the unit is designed to accept Bowen’s S-Type accessories. 

Handling and design

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 5
There’s a lot of air flowing through the body of this head when it gets warm as there are three fans, and vents all the way round. The cooling system is very effective.

I know it isn’t important, but this light looks very cool. I really like the chrome metal cages across the fans, the blue blades of the fans and the dramatically ribbed surfaces of the housing. The housing is full of holes – more holes than plastic probably – and the whole thing looks rugged and a bit alien. Like I said, looks aren’t important, but they kinda are too. 

Its ruggedness makes it look like a big light, but in fact the body is very small – especially considering the power adapter is built in and that it outputs 500W. I think the boxy appearance is because the body forms quite even-sided cube, rather than the long cuboid shapes we might be used to.

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 6
The mounting gear of the head is pretty solid and well made. The main handle makes adjustments to the angle of direction very easy, and the locking catch does-up and releases in a straightforward sort of way. The extra knob and hole shown here is to secure an umbrella pole.

The body is made of that sort of plastic that I’m never quite sure is strong or not. It feels brittle, but we see it so often it must be okay. I’d be nervous of dropping it, but I guess that’s a good policy with any light. The attaching mount section is also plastic, but the material here is reassuringly thick and feels well made. The main handle of the mount clamp turns to allow us to adjust the angle of the light, and pulls out so we can fold it away and turn the fitting through 360°. Connected to this mount is a locking slot for an umbrella pole of up to about 10cm in diameter. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 7
My only slight issue with the design of the head is the central placement of the power cable port. It clashes with light stand columns when the light is positioned parallel to the stand.

The power cable plugs into a fitting in the middle on the rear end of the underside of the light, and a small on/off switch is located right next to it. I rather liked this placement for the on/off switch as it’s easy to see when the light is mounted high and angled downwards  and in situations when it’s hard to see the back panel of the head. The position of this power supply plug though means the protrusion, and the cable that will be sticking out of it, rather inhibits the head when we want to angle it directly upwards – as the stand and the cable will clash. Placing it off-centre would solve this. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 8
Brightness and colour temperature are controlled by a pair of knobs placed near the rear of the head. They are protected by collars to prevent accidental adjustments, and they can be used as press buttons to give us access to more features.

The intensity and colour of the output are controlled by just two dials in conjunction with a very small display screen. The dials are large and mounted on the upper corners of the rear of the body like a pair of ears. They are each protected by cut-away plastic shields so there’s less chance we’ll turn them by accident. One dial controls the brightness in 1% increments from 1-100% when we turn it, and offers us leaps of 20% when we use the dial as a button by pressing it in. The colour temperature dial allows shifts of 100K from 2700K to 6500K, and similarly jumps to five standard temperatures when we press the dial. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 9
Here you can see what the display panel looks like and how its information is presented. From left to right we have the home screen with temperature and intensity, the effects menu and the main settings menu.

A long press of the brightness button takes us to the main menu for Bluetooth connections etc, and a long press of the colour temperature button gives us access to 13 effects with control of pulse rates and colour temperatures. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 10
The information panel is pretty small and it can be hard to see when the light isn’t at eye level. There were also occasions when the rear handle completely blocked the view too.

A display panel on the rear of the head keeps us informed of what settings are in use and what options they offer. It is pretty small though and not always very easy to see when the light is mounted high on a stand. The view of this panel is also easily blocked by the rear handle of the light itself. Zhiyun makes a wired remote to go with this light, though I couldn’t get one for this review. A more universal option is the ZY Vega app, which proved to be pretty good and which connected my phone and the light in no time at all. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 11
These screen grabs show the main control windows offered by the Android version of the ZY Vega app that can be used to control individual heads or groups of them. It’s pretty convenient to use.

The Zhiyun ZY Vega app offers great control features too, and in a format that is much easier to use then the physical dials on the light itself. The app lets us match colour temperatures using the phone’s camera and gives us access to CCT gel effects – as well as a memory to store settings that we like. The app can control multiple lights of course, and can switch them all on or off with one button. It’s worth mentioning that the app is downloadable from the official Apple and Android stores – it isn’t a direct-from-the-manufacturer’s-website kind of app. 

Performance

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 12
The Zhiyun Molus B500 is powerful enough to make an impression outside on a bright day, and also to fill shadows very effectively in a sunlit room even when bounced into a reflector.

I’m pleased with the way this light operated during this review. I used it for quite a range of projects, from products to architectural interiors and was delighted with the power of the output and the ability it affords to adjust colour temperature without losing a huge amount of brightness. Between the 6500K and 2700K settings intensity drops from a reading of f/16 4/10th to f/11 7/10th at ISO 400 – so about 2/3rd of a stop. The daylight 5600K setting remains at f/16 4/10th while the Tungsten setting of 3200K manages f/16 on the nose – all at 2 metres, 100% power and with the supplied reflector in place. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 13
There is a very slight purple cast to the light from the head I reviewed that can work in a positive way for some skin tones, but which shouldn’t really be there. It isn’t enough to notice in most situations, and a custom white balance sees it off.

Colour is nicely consistent across the output range, giving us the same balance from 100% right down to 5% – and further probably, I only measured to 5%. So altering the power output doesn’t change the colour balance, which is a good thing. I needed a custom balance though to get a clean grey at 5600K as Zhiyun’s idea of 5600K doesn’t match Panasonic’s. Unlike some other modern LED lights, this unit has no green/magenta shift control, so we have to take the light as it is. I found my unit has a bit too much blue and not enough green, so without a custom white balance images turned out a touch purple looking – a combination of magenta and blue. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 14
Bounced into a white reflector panel, the B500 did a great job of lifting shadows and taming contrast in this room. I had to make a tiny colour alteration to red and blue to pull the colour back in line, but it only showed because the room colour was so neutral.

In many instances this didn’t present as a problem, especially when using the light on its own. When mixed with other lights and daylight pulling the purple out of the colour mix added another small step to the image processing. I hoped I might solve the issue with a custom white balance match via the app and my phone’s camera, but that proved a little optimistic. The purple shift isn’t dramatic and it was only in really colour-critical work that it was apparent, but it is there all the same. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 15
Using just the reflector the light offers massive power and plenty of contrast. Shadows appear sharp, clean and without the multiple-edge effects we sometimes see with LED lights.

The reason Zhiyun has been able to keep this head small is because it has a powerful cooling system. The system works very well so long as you keep the fans clear and allow space around the head for the intake and expulsion of the air that it needs. In practical use I found it very good and I didn’t suffer any shut downs, but in tests I had the head right up against a wall and it closed down as it couldn’t breathe. You may need to be careful using it with modifiers that requite the light to be inside the softbox. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 16
There were no cooling issues at any time while this head was in use, other than when I tried to create one by blocking one of the fans. The system is very effective, and seems to allow the incorporation of the power adapter into the body without compromising performance.

Powerful and effective, the fans are also quite loud when running at full pelt and really needed to be taken into consideration when placing microphones. However, while I was reviewing the light Zhiyun released new firmware which has drastically reduced the noise of the fans. They are now quiet by default and rev up a bit when the light has been running at 100% for a while – but the head is nowhere near as loud as it was, and it runs enthusiastically only for a short period. It seems to be very effective. 

Updating the firmware was really simple. You can plug the head into your computer via the USB ports and run an installation tool on your desktop, or just ask the app to do the updating. I used the app and it took about one minute to complete the process. 

Conclusion

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 17
A pattern of rectangular ‘lenses’ formed inside the supplied dish help to take the harsh edge off the light quality, and to smooth-out the multiple-edged shadows we often encounter with bare LED heads.

There’s no doubt that the Zhiyun Molus B500 is a pretty powerful light, and at £700/$700 you get a lot of watts for your money when compared to other brands – in fact this seems to be about 2/3rds of the price of other similar models. For the price and the power I’d be happy to make some concessions, but there aren’t many needed. With the new firmware installed the only real downsides to the light are the slight purple tint and the small control panel. Okay there’s no DMX control possibilities, and using a phone app isn’t always convenient, but for those on a budget and needing this much power there aren’t too many other choices. It will be fine for small productions and one-person operations where we have the time to control each light via an app, and the shooter is probably dealing with lighting themselves. I’ve been impressed and, so long as the few limitations are understood, there are plenty of people who will enjoy it a great deal too. 

Zhiyun 90cm Parabolic Softbox

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 18
Here’s the Zhiyun 90cm parabolic octagon-faced softbox mounted on the Molus B500. It’s a pretty effective modifier and it is mercifully easy to put up and take down.

My Molus B500 came with Zhiyun’s 90cm Parabolic softbox, so I used it quite a lot in this review. It’s a standard sort of budget softbox that assembles in about twenty seconds as we lift the eight rods and click them into place. It comes with a honeycomb grid to fit over the front diffusion panel, and a secondary diffusion panel that clips inside the box. 

Zhiyun Molus B500 bi-colour studio light review 19
The light is powerful enough to use outside to fill shadows as well as to use as the main light – depending on how bright conditions are. It doesn’t run from batteries though, so you’ll need to be close to a mains supply.

It is lightweight, quick to set-up and take down, and it only costs $150. Maybe it could do with a thicker diffuser on the front or in the middle, but I suppose Zhiyun didn’t want us to lose too much light. Users can see how they feel about the quality of light and add an extra layer if they need to. In short though it’s a decent enough choice for the money. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
ZHIYUN ZHIYUN MOLUS Zhiyun Molus B500

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like