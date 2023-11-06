Black Friday, Cyber Monday “and company” are back, and so is PVC’s BIG Black Friday list for 2023. For 2023 we’ve decided to join all bargains in a list that will grow as we find more. Just return to PVC’s website and check what’s new.

Black Friday returns and so does the list of bargains we’ve kept here at PVC. To make things easier for you, the 2023 PVC’s BIG Black Friday list is a unique list that grows as we get some more deals to share with readers. New deals will be at the top of the list, making it easy to find them. So, without further ado, here is PVC’s BIG Black Friday list for 2023.

Vegas Creative Software: up to 80% off!

It’s not even close to Black Friday, but Vegas Creative Software has its BLACK WEEKS UPGRADE DEAL for Vegas Pro 21 running until November 14. This is the company’s once-a-year big time sale, so it’s a good chance for people to join the VEGAS family or upgrade their software. Vegas Creative Software is offering up to 80% off on some product bundles!

https://www.vegascreativesoftware.com/us/sale/

Lowepro: 10% off all products!

Explore Lowepro’s Black Friday camera bag deals and get 10% off your order when you subscribe to the company’s mailing list today! Shop an amazing offer across Lowepro’s entire catalog of camera bags and backpacks for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Don’t forget to check out our range of accessories and cases for laptops, tablets and drones. Whether you are traveling across the world or running between shoots, our range of camera bags are designed for busy photographers with high performance and high protection at the core of our designs. Discover more with Lowepro this Black Friday.

https://www.lowepro.com/us-en/black-friday/

DJI has an exclusive gift

It’s not even a Black Friday promotion, but if you want to buy the new DJI Air 3 from the drone company, now it’s the time to do it, as DJI is offering an exclusive gift to anyone buying that model. Purchase the DJI Air 3 and get a DJI LLF Drawstring Bag – which usually costs $40 – for free from November 1 to 16.

https://store.dji.com/

Manfrotto: up to 40% off

The Manfrotto Black Friday offer is back with up to 40% off selected products. Shop exclusive deals on a range of tripods, SD cards, and camera bags. Upgrade your photography gear now, while stocks last. Discover high quality, innovation, and expertise with Manfrotto this Black Friday. Or try a chance to WIN the 055 Carbon 3-Section Tripod with 3-Way Head + MOVE and receive an extra 10% off your first purchase by signing for the company’s newsletter.

https://www.manfrotto.com/us-en/black-friday/

Acer: 19 days of flash sales

Enjoy 19 days of flash sales and countless incredible bargains in Acer products during the NOVEMBER DAILY DEALS FLASH SALE. Get a Swift 3 OLED Laptop for $749.99 instead of the usual $1,199.99, with 38% off, or get a 27″ AOPEN HC5 monitor for $149.99 instead of $299.99. Those examples are probably gone by now, but there are new products being introduced to the flash sales list from Acer.

https://store.acer.com/en-us/