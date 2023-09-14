VEGAS Creative Software is teaming up with Boris FX and Dell at IBC2023 to demonstrate the newest upgrade to VEGAS Pro 21, but the big news is a change to subscription models, an industry-first!

Tired of your software’s subscription model? If you’re a user of VEGAS Pro you can opt out and be entitled to get a perpetual license for the latest version of the software.

VEGAS Creative Software will be at IBC2023 in Amsterdam this week to demonstrate the newest upgrade to their flagship cloud-enabled software for video/audio editing, compositing and effects: VEGAS Pro 21. The demonstrations will be run in partnership with Boris FX and Dell. Executives from VEGAS Creative Software and Boris FX will be present in the Dell stand #7.A60 at the Amsterdam RAI convention center to demonstrate Mocha VEGAS, the custom version of the award-winning Mocha planar tracking tool developed by Boris FX that integrates tightly into the VEGAS Pro 21 workflow.

That’s the news regarding the event, but the real news is the change in subscription model for Vegas Pro, announced by VEGAS Creative Software as a new industry-first. The new pricing model is called VEGAS Pro 365+. As part of the Company’s SmartScription program, the 365+ subscription combines the best of both worlds, perpetual licenses and subscriptions. For customers, this means that after two years, if they decide to cancel their subscription, they are entitled to get a perpetual license for the latest version of their product. With this, they can keep using VEGAS Pro for as long as they like, so they will never lose access to their projects. No other content creation platform in the industry offers this level of flexibility for their subscriptions. It will be interesting to see how other companies will react to this change.

SmartScription, and industry-first

Given VEGAS Pro’s annual release cycle, every VEGAS Pro 365+ subscriber will typically get access to three consecutive releases. As such, it is also the smart choice for customers who prefer owning a permanent license, as they save 40% compared to purchasing a perpetual license and two upgrades. And during the time of their subscription, they benefit from all the special value features and functionality exclusive to subscription, such as cloud storage, cloud-based Text-to-Speech, and access to VEGAS Content royalty-free HD video/audio clips.

“We created the SmartScription program because we believe that the customer experience goes well beyond the products we provide. It’s about creating value for them at every turn,” said Denis Burger, CEO of MAGIX. “SmartScription is an industry first in that it provides our customers with a best of both worlds scenario, offering a fall-back guarantee for subscribers in case they want to end their contract, and at the same time a highly competitive option for those who want to stay up-to-date, even if they are typical perpetual customers. They get all the upgrades until their contract runs out, and can then keep using the latest version of the software, no strings attached.”

VEGAS Creative Software caters to the diversity of content creators with a variety of products to meet their specific requirements and budget, whether they favor perpetual ownership or subscriptions. With today’s announcement of the new 365+ option, VEGAS Pro 21 is offering the smart choice for both of these preferences.

VEGAS Pro 21 is available in three options: VEGAS Pro Edit, VEGAS Pro Suite and VEGAS Pro Post. Follow the link for a complete list of new features and prices or to purchase VEGAS Pro 21.