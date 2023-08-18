VEGAS Pro 21 introduces a number of AI-enabled features to help streamline the workflow and includes a special version of Boris FX renowned planar tracker, called Mocha VEGAS.

VEGAS Creative Software announced the new VEGAS Pro 21, which provides an improved, streamlined and more accessible content creation experience for the global creator community. The new version introduces, the company says, a number of advanced features and workflow enhancements that add significant improvements to the VEGAS Pro workflow and creative possibilities for users.

VEGAS Creative Software also announced, in partnership with Boris FX, the release of Mocha VEGAS, a version of the Emmy award-winning motion tracking product specifically designed for VEGAS Pro 21. Launched directly from the VEGAS Pro interface, Mocha VEGAS gives instant access to the same sophisticated planar tracking technology that has made Mocha an industry standard for content creators of all types, including Hollywood pros.

Here is a list , shared by VEGAS Creative Software, of all the key new features introduced in VEGAS Pro 21:

Mocha VEGAS Planar Tracker: Mocha VEGAS is a custom version of the Mocha planar tracking tool developed by Boris FX that integrates tightly into the VEGAS Pro workflow. Tracking data is readily available to be applied in various ways inside VEGAS Pro, allowing the built-in Motion Tracking or Stabilization tools to achieve truly impressive results.

Z-Depth OFX Plug-in and Compositor: The new Z-Depth tool in VEGAS Pro 21 enables artists to achieve advanced compositing results and flexible video effects handling. Powered by AI-based image analysis, it allows for instantly defining a foreground and a background layer, simply based on a variable threshold value —and then treating those layers differently. Creative options range from placing text between some foreground objects and the background of the same image, or giving the background independent effect treatment such as blur or color correction.

Vegas Pro available in three options

Smart Masking: Now out of beta, the new Smart Masking plug-in analyzes video frame by frame and, again powered by AI, precisely identifies and tracks moving objects. It automatically generates detailed input for the Bézier Masking plug-in, which can be added to the FX chain with a mask already in place, saving hours of work in advanced compositing tasks. The newly created masks are of course fully adjustable to manually correct for any inaccuracies.

Adjustment Events: This new feature enables adding effects to projects in very flexible and creative ways by extending the unique architecture of VEGAS Pro. Creators can add time-based adjustment events to a project and assign any combination of effects to them. Any video events in the timeline connected to the adjustment event will be subject to its effect processing, which can also be dialed in dynamically over time. This can be used to easily bring effects in and out, create sophisticated custom transitions, and much more.

Cloud-Based Text to Speech: VEGAS Pro Text to Speech functionality has been further optimized and is now powered by cloud computing and available to all VEGAS Pro subscribers across all of the product variants. Expanded functionality includes scores of additional languages, accents, tones and voices, and the ability to access new voices and features as soon as they are ready, without having to wait for a new update release of VEGAS Pro.

New Transitions and Effects: VEGAS Pro 21 comes with a number of impressive new effects for creative editing and compositing: The Offset and Wrap plug-in enables a variety of motion-based sliding, mirroring and wrapping effects, especially useful when paired with Adjustment Events to create exciting transitions. New GL Transition presets include Static Wipe, which adds an organic-looking static edge to the transition line between two clips, and Directional Scale, a very useful tool to transition between clips by moving and scaling them in conjunction with each other.

Quick Upload: The Quick Upload function enables uploading files from the computer or other devices to the VEGAS Hub File Drop collections. This allows for easy backups as well as working with your media files more easily across multiple devices, drastically reducing the time necessary to get them to the VEGAS Pro timeline.

VEGAS Pro 21 is available in three options: VEGAS Pro Edit, VEGAS Pro Suite and VEGAS Pro Post. Follow the link for a complete list of new features or to purchase VEGAS Pro 21.