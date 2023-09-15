Maxon collaborates with Adobe to announce a uniquely priced bundle that brings together the power of Maxon One and Adobe Substance 3D.

For a limited time, customers can access the best of both worlds: Maxon One, alongside the Adobe Substance 3D Collection, presented in a special bundle that aims to provide artists with an unparalleled toolkit.

For a limited time, customers can access the best of both worlds: Maxon One, a comprehensive suite of professional 3D modeling, sculpting, simulation, animation, compositing and rendering tools, alongside the Substance 3D Collection, a comprehensive suite of material authoring and precision texturing tools for achieving photorealistic and highly stylized rendered results. This collaboration empowers users to seamlessly integrate advanced 3D capabilities into their workflows while exploring new dimensions of artistic expression.

The announcement by Vegas Creative Software, at IBC2023, that its VEGAS Pro is now available with a special subscription model that allow users to move to a perpetual license after a period is not directly related to this new offer, but the Maxon+Adobe announcement does suggest companies are looking for other ways to sell their products.

The Adobe Substance 3D Collection includes tools for material authoring, texturing, and rendering with procedural and parametric workflows that ensure visual consistency across 3D applications, and which work seamlessly with Cinema 4D and ZBrush.

Substance 3D Painter

Substance 3D Designer

Substance 3D Sampler

Substance 3D Stager

Substance 3D Modeler

Access to Substance 3D Assets

The Maxon One offers one of the most powerful creative toolsets to empower artists to realize their visions: Cinema 4D

ZBrush

Redshift

Red Giant

Universe

Forger

Maxon Capsules

“Both Maxon and Adobe are committed to enhancing the creative process for our artists worldwide,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “Through this bundle, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to delivering tools that empower creatives to transcend boundaries, explore new realms, and craft visuals that resonate with audiences.”

Customers who seize this opportunity will benefit from automatic renewal convenience. Maxon One will auto-renew for another year at the regular price, ensuring uninterrupted access to its extensive feature set. Likewise, The Adobe Substance 3D Collection will auto-renew if users opt for the auto-renew option during checkout, ensuring ongoing access to cutting-edge tools and resources.

The Maxon and Adobe bundle is available for a limited time for new subscribers only directly from the Maxon website. Creatives seeking to elevate their 3D endeavors are encouraged to explore this extraordinary offer before it concludes.

Find more information on Maxon One and the Adobe Substance 3D Collection in the FAQ.