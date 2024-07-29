Assistance with Intention. That’s how the team behind the development of VEGAS Pro 22 defines the AI term used, revealing that the chosen AI features are designed to “free the user to more fully express their creativity.”

For the launch of VEGAS Pro 22, the VEGAS Creative Software team has invested significant resources to introduce new advances to the powerful Video Engine that drives VEGAS Pro 22 and enables a wealth of new, streamlined and more accessible content creation experiences for the global creator community. The use of AI is clearly growing, but it’s not done blindly. The team reveals that VEGAS Pro 22 introduces several carefully chosen AI features designed to handle the busy work and free the user to more fully express their creativity, giving “AI” a new meaning: Assistance with Intention.

It’s a measured approach to AI to assist content creator workflows and not a “this looks good, let’s use it”. The VEGAS Creative Software team is aware that with the video editing software industry rushing to implement AI features and capabilities, not all AI innovations are welcomed by the creator community. The team has taken a measured and intentional approach to integrating AI capabilities into its workflow. This mindful approach ensures that all AI features are designed to assist artists and content creators, to ease tedium in their workflows, and ultimately provide them complete control and creative freedom in their work. The “Assistance with Intention” approach is now the guiding light while designing and implementing new AI features.

New AI features that enhance the creator experience

VEGAS Pro 22 also introduces a number of new features and capabilities that bring sophisticated video and audio editing tools to creators of all skill levels. Key new features introduced in VEGAS Pro 22 include:

AI Text-Based Editing: Users can create a transcript and edit it—for example, delete a section of text or cut and paste text—and VEGAS Pro automatically edits the project timeline to match those edits. This workflow can greatly speed up the editing process for dialogue-based projects.

AI Dehaze: This plug-in analyzes video for hazy elements, such as smoke, fog and smog and removes those elements in order to create a more crisp, clearer image.

AI Sharpen: The AI Sharpen tool analyzes the edges of objects in a video and enhances them to give the image a crisper, clearer look.

AI Smoothen: This feature automatically softens small details in a video while preserving sharp edges. This can result in a cleaner, more stylized look where fine details are smoothed out, but edges remain clear. Users can choose to give their video a subtly softer appearance, or increase the range to create more of a special effect.

AI Auto Reframe: Automatically reframes video when the delivery size of the final render does not match the original aspect ratio. For example, if a standard widescreen video needs to be delivered in a square format for Instagram or other channels, this tool shifts focus to the most important object in the video and keeps it centered in the new frame size while it crops other material out.

Powerful Audio-Based Tools: Turn Audio into an Indispensable Video Editing Assistant

Multicam Audio Sync: Synchronizing multicam events in VEGAS Pro based on the audio from the clips the events hold has never been this accurate. In VEGAS Pro 22, users can now select multiple events and quickly synchronize them with options optimized for the type of audio contained in the clips.

Beat Detection: Beat Detection analyzes an audio file (or audio in a video file) and identifies unusual energy in the low-mid and low-end of the audio frequency range. This type of energy often corresponds to a significant “hit point” in the video where an edit might make sense. Embedded markers serve as snap objects for easy identification and editing in sync with these hit points.

Tempo Detection: The Tempo Detection tool analyzes a piece of music (or the music in a video file) to determine the tempo of the piece and automatically sets the project properties to match the detected tempo. Users can easily set the timeline ruler to measures and beats and use the grid as orientation and snap points for seamless edits in time with the music.

Set Project Tempo: These new menu options make it easy to set the project’s tempo. Users can easily open the project audio properties and enter the desired tempo. The timeline ruler set to Measures and Beats accurately reflects the tempo, and users can edit precisely on measures and beats of the music.

User-inspired improvements

Timeline Selection Improvements: Timeline selection techniques have been refined to make selecting events even easier. An intuitive left-click on an empty timeline space now enables users to start a selection rectangle and select desired events.

New Welcome Screen: Through the Welcome Screen, users have quick access to new-project setup, previous projects, and materials to help them get the most out of VEGAS Pro as quickly as possible.

Explorer Window Redesign: The Explorer window has been reimagined and newly designed to provide a more efficient user experience. It’s now easier to navigate to your media files, preview them, and organize your view as well as to access media details.

VEGAS Creative Software offers the tools content creators need for their specific workflow requirements and budget. The caliber and breadth of the software provides content creators all the tools they need, from start to finish using only the VEGAS Pro lineup and without the need to launch third-party apps. VEGAS Pro 22 is available in two options: VEGAS Pro and VEGAS Pro Suite.