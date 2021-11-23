The now traditional series of Black Friday deals from ProVideo Coalition is back, with some suggestions for our readers. More news on best deals will make it to the pages of PVC during the next days.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the other excuses to buy new cameras, lenses, accessories, software and many other things are back, as November ends and Christmas appears on the horizon. Time to look at some of the Black Friday and all the other promotions for 2021.

Manfrotto: one week of sales

Manfrotto announced that for one week it’s Black Friday when it comes to the company’s products. Check the offers now before they sell out! Examples? Get the Befree Advanced Camo Wild Green Travel Tripod Twist for $ 95.00 instead of $ 189.99 or the Pro Light backpack RedBee-310 for DSLR/camcorder – 22L for $ 102.50 instead of $ 204.99. Manfrotto also has a Manfrotto Outlet with up to 70% off on tripods, bags and accessories for photography and video, and up to 50% off on Manfrotto Professional Memory Cards. Check all the deals at Manfrottto’s website.

Escape Motions: 20% of everything

Grab it while it lasts – the Black Friday offer is valid only until Tuesday, November 30, 2021! All creative software, add-ons and upgrades from Escape Motions are available with 20% off. Get Particle Systems for Flame Painter 4 newly designed systems Liner, Elastic and Fuzzy with the special discount. State-of-the-art Particle Systems technology allows you to create an unlimited spectrum of brush styles, ranging from classic light effects to structured patterns, textured shapes or even organic painting brushes.

Vegas Pro: upgrade with Black Friday

If you want to upgrade your Vegas Pro video editing software, the time is now. The best ever upgrade offer, according to the company, is available until November 28, 2021. Upgrade today and save up to US$330 with immediate access to lots of enhancements and new features. Included in this upgrade offer is the Cinema LUTs Bundle with 80 Mystic, Fantasy, Secret Agent and Sci-Fi LUTs for you to create your next blockbuster. The software is also available as subscription starting from only US$10.39/month for ongoing updates, stock footage, AI text to speech and mobile to timeline.

Time in Pixels has a Black Friday

Black Friday at TimeinPixels comes with a special promo code: BLACKPIXELS. Use the code in the cart to get 30% off all products, from Nobe OmniScope Photo, Video and Pro, Nobe Display and Nobe Display NDI or False Color to Nobe Color Remap. The promotion is valid until November 26, 2021, so don’t forget to visit the company’s website and pick your goodies.

Black Friday special: 50% off all DxO Software

The biggest DxO shopping event of the year is back! During its Black Friday sale from Monday November 22nd to Monday, November 29th, 2021, DxO is discounting its software by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to the latest versions of the most powerful solutions on the market — all at prices you’ll love! From PhotoLab to Nik Collection, get all the new versions, with a no subscription, lifetime license.

Lowepro: one week only

Black Friday at backpack and bags specialist Lowepro has started. For one week only, selected bags are 50% off! Get yours while stocks last, sale ends November 29th. Examples? Well, the Photo Active BP 300 AW -Black/Dark Grey for $80.00 instead of $159.99 or the Toploader Photo Active TLZ 50 AW for $30.00 instead of $59.99. If you’re looking for other deals, check Lowepro’s outlet, where you’ll find products with up to 45% off.

DJI’s offers exclusive deals and giveaways

DJI has a special Holiday Page at the official DJI Store website. The page offers gift advice for shoppers, exclusive seasonal promotions, and a weekly giveaway running through January 1, 2022 – including a chance to win next year’s first consumer product. The DJI Holiday Page has special packages and offers to suit every shopper’s gift lists: camera drones for beginners, content creators, and burgeoning professionals; compact, reimagined action cameras for adventurers; and handheld smartphone stabilizers and 4K gimbal cameras for the vloggers and digital natives in your life.

Boris FX special promotions

Black Friday 2021 sale is on at Boris FX, with Boris FX Suite 2022, Sapphire 2022, Continuum 2022, Mocha Pro 2022, Silhouette and Optics, besides the usual bundles, and the rules are simple:

50% off new perpetual multi-product bundles only

25% off all other new products and upgrade & support contract renewals

Offer not valid on floating, dongle, academic licensing options, or subscription renewals

Savings apply to first month only on monthly subscriptions. Renews at list price.

Limited to one discounted product per customer

Examples? Here is one: on New Permanent License Bundles you get 50% off, meaning you can save up to $1998. Sale ends Sunday, November 28th, at midnight PST.

Zhiyun Tech’s long Black Friday

Black Friday is no longer a day, it’s a season. We wrote that for the 2020 edition, which was a new experience, due to the pandemic, and we continue to say it today. Despite all the rest, one thing continues to be true: the spirit is the same and everyone wants to find a good bargain! Here is one space to check: Zhiyun Tech.

Zhiyun Tech celebrates its Black Friday Sale offering some good deals for filmmakers and video creators, both the professional and those who want to start their videography journey. You can save up to 50% on a variety of products during this promotion, which runs until November 30th, 2021.