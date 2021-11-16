Sigma is back with its Black Friday sales, and it’s going to be a long Friday, as prices will be lowered until mid-December. From lenses to cameras, there is a lot to pick from Sigma’s lineup.

Get the Sigma fp camera w/ 45mm F2.8 Contemporary for less $600 than the usual price is one of the reasons to check Sigma’s Black Friday sales, which run until December 12, 2021.

Under the motto “Make Black Friday Bright” Sigma announced its special promotion that allows photographers and videographers to save on lenses and gear to make each holiday moment even brighter. With 17 lenses and accessories, from wide-angle to telephoto and 11 cameras or camera kits to choose from, there is, certainly, something for everyone. There are Contemporary lenses like the 28-70mm F2.8 Contemporary DG DN, which you can have for $799.00 instead of the usual $899.00, or the 35mm F1.4 Art DG HSM, available for $799.00 thanks to a $100.00 discount.

Other examples can be found on the 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro, which you can buy for $569.00 instead of the usual $969.00… that’s $400.00 off. Enough to get another lens from Sigma, if you want to expand your photo or video kit. Discounts on lenses go from $30 on the 24-70mm F2.8 Art DG DN to the already mentioned $400.00 for the 105mm macro lens from Sigma.

$600 off on fp camera kit

The SIGMA fp camera is also available with a $400 reduction, for a final price, until December, of $1,499.00. If you opt for the Sigma fp camera w/ 45mm F2.8 Contemporary lens the company takes $600 off, for a final price, during this period, of $1,599.00. Sigma also has the DP1, DP2 and DP3 Quattro w/ LCD ViewFinder Kit available with discount, as well as the cameras on their own. The sd Quattro is also available, optionally as camera-only or on a 30mm Art kit.

Sigma notes that demand is high, and supplies may be limited on select products,so their advice is simple: ”We strongly encourage photographers to purchase their wish list items early to take advantage of the promotional pricing; and also, to avoid possible shipping delays and potential out of stock situations which may occur during this holiday season. “

All products mentioned here and others that you’ll find browsing through Sigma’s website are currently in stock at most authorized participating retail partners as the promotional period begins. Full promotion details are available on the company’s website. Remember that the Instant Saving Program begins runs through Sunday, December 12, 2021.