Originally introduced in October 2021, the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the first mirrorless-exclusive, APS-C format standard zoom lens from SIGMA Corporation. This compact new lens offers a full-frame equivalent 28mm—80mm focal range. At the time of the announcement, it was available for both Sony E-mount and L-mount systems, with the Fujifilm X-Mount version announced in November 2022. Now, SIGMA is pleased to announce this as the first lens to be released for the Canon RF Mount.

Less than 3 inches (74.5mm) long and weighing just over 10 ounces (290g), it is the smallest and lightest F2.8 standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras. This new lens is designed for APS-C camera users who want a compact, large-diameter workhorse zoom lens that is ideal for travel and day-to-day shooting. It is the perfect step up from the typical kit lens with better optical performance, constant F2.8 aperture, quiet stepping motor, and 1:2.8 macro capability (at 18mm). It is also an excellent option for video use thanks to its versatile range, excellent overall performance, and small, gimbal-friendly size.

I think this is one of the easiest lenses for travel. It may not give full-frame shooters full-frame coverage, but it is highly versatile and compact in size but not in performance.

Reviewing the Sigma 18-50mm

I tested the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for a couple of weeks. I tested the lens on a Canon R5. The Canon R5 natively cropped the sensor by 1.6x once the Sigma 18-50mm was attached. Comparing the Sigma lens to the Canon camera body, the 18-50mm lens is small. It’s the size of a small prime lens. That means the Sigma 18-50mm will be a great travel lens for many. It was easy in the hand which means it will come out of one’s camera bag quickly.

Long-awaited Canon RF Mount addition

SIGMA’s first APS-C size mirrorless dedicated zoom lens, the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, will now be available for the Canon RF Mount. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance and high-quality SIGMA zoom lenses in native mount on their Canon RF Mount system.

A control algorithm, including AF drive and communication speed optimization, has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports Servo AF and in-camera aberration correction.

Large F2.8 aperture and superb image quality

The compact body offers a versatile full-frame equivalent zoom range of 28.8mm to 80mm. Its wide aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range allows you to enjoy bokeh expressions and sharp images achieved by the latest optical design technology. With a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8, photographers can take advantage of the compact shooting system, such as shooting close-ups of their subjects.

In my examples, I shot quite a bit at F2.8. The depth of field looked decent and can help a subject stand out—there is no need to worry about not shooting on a full-frame sensor. I also think the Canon R5 cropped looked pretty good.

Compact and lightweight body

The main feature of the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is its overwhelmingly compact and lightweight body that maximizes the excellent portability and advantages of an APS-C mirrorless camera. Despite its large aperture of F2.8, it is the smallest and lightest in its class, boasting a maximum diameter of φ69.2mm, a length of 74.5mm, and a weight of 300g.

Video Performance

Since the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary automatically forces the Canon R5 to crop by 1.6x, the video performance will likely show more noise in the higher ISO settings. In the mid-day sun, while I chased a bee flying from flower to flower, the crop did not make much of a difference. In fact, the sensor crop may have helped me keep the bee in focus. The auto focus on the lens is blazing fast and easily follows the bee from flower to flower. Check out the video below.

SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary Key Features:

Smallest and lightest F2.8 standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras (as of June 2024).

Versatile focal range and excellent optical performance make it a great choice for a wide variety of uses , including travel, daily shooting, food photography, landscapes, vlogging, etc .

3 high-precision glass-molded aspherical elements — coupled with the minimization of the total number of elements — provide superb optical quality without excessive weight.

In-camera aberration correction further reduces optical imperfections such as distortion and vignetting.

Thermally Stable Composite (polycarbonate with thermal characteristics similar to aluminum) barrel construction , with slim internal metal parts, offer light weight and functional strength.

7 rounded aperture blades offer smooth background blur (bokeh).

Stepping motor provides swift, accurate and quiet autofocus for both still and video shooting.

Measured from the sensor, it achieves a minimum focusing distance . of 4.76 inches (12.1cm) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.8 at the wide end.

Working distance of just over an inch (2.7cm) from the front element at 18mm.

Includes a petal-type hood to reduce ghosts and flaring , while protecting the front lens element.

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount with dust and splash-resistant structure.

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Made in Aizu, Japan

Overall, if you’re looking at traveling with one single lens, the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary may be a great option. I know for my wife, the weight of a full camera back can drag her down a bit. This could be a nice addition if we were to travel more often. I have more example photos below that may or may not be worth looking at to see how the lens performs.