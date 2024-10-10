Thanks to our friends at Canon, we got hands-on with their brand-new EOS C80 camera. This welcomed successor takes the C70’s form factor but squeezes in the C400’s game-changing full-frame sensor and triple base ISO. Let’s put this camera through its paces and see if it might be an industry-standard workhorse for years to come like its predecessor.

The C80 is designed for filmmakers who need a full-frame, professional-grade camera in a compact form factor at an accessible price. In this article, we’ll dive into the technical features of the C80, compare it to the EOS C70 and C400, and discuss why filmmakers should be excited about this new addition to Canon’s lineup.

Key Features of the Canon EOS C80

The Canon EOS C80 introduces several significant upgrades, such as its 6K full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. This is a leap forward for filmmakers who require high-quality imagery in various lighting conditions. The sensor supports triple-base ISO levels of 800, 3200, and 12,800, maximizing dynamic range and allowing the camera to deliver stunning imagery in both low and bright light.

One of the key technologies featured in the C80 is Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II. The back-illuminated sensor provides efficient light-capturing and a wider autofocus area, making it especially useful for tracking faces, animals, and objects. The fast readout speed from the 6K sensor also ensures crisp and smooth 4K images from 6K oversampling.

Additionally, the camera includes an SDI output, a notable step up from the C70, which enhances uncompressed video signal transfer with secure cable connections. Connectivity options such as HDMI, mini-XLR audio inputs, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet make it highly versatile for a range of production environments. The internet connectivity also allows for remote camera control via Canon’s IP-based XC Protocol, a crucial feature for multi-camera setups or when the camera is mounted in hard-to-reach places.

For recording, the C80 supports 6K 30P in Cinema RAW Light and includes the XF-AVC codec for 10-bit 4:2:2 recording. It also allows for slow-motion capture at 4K 120P.

Overall, I loved the feel of the C80, reminding me of my tried-and-true C70. With that said, I was really impressed with the visuals and autofocus, bringing everything I loved about the C400’s sensor over into a tighter form factor. Putting it through its paces, I found the camera performed really similarly on all fronts to the C400, including base ISOs and autofocus.

Comparing the EOS C80, C70, and C400

Canon EOS C80 vs. Canon EOS C70

While the C70 is already popular among filmmakers, especially solo shooters, the C80 brings several advancements that differentiate it. Both cameras share the same RF mount, allowing filmmakers to use Canon’s latest RF lenses, which are optimized for full-frame performance. However, the C80’s full-frame sensor and 6K capability give it a significant edge in terms of image quality, especially in demanding environments that require more dynamic range and resolution.

The C80’s 12G-SDI output is another major upgrade over the C70, which lacks this feature. The SDI output is critical for filmmakers who need to send uncompressed video to an external monitor or recording device, particularly in professional environments.

In terms of form factor, the C70’s compact size has been appreciated by run-and-gun filmmakers, and the C80 continues this trend with an equally compact and ergonomic design. However, the C80 has a slight advantage with its enhanced handle assembly and Multi-function Shoe, adding more versatility for rigging the camera.

Canon EOS C80 vs. Canon EOS C400

The C400 is Canon’s higher-end cinema camera, aimed at filmmakers who need a more robust feature set for larger productions. One of the most significant differences between the C80 and the C400 is the maximum resolution. The C400 can record at 6K 60FPS, whereas the C80 is limited to 6K 30FPS. This makes the C400 better suited for projects that require higher frame rates at full resolution, such as fast-paced action sequences or high-end commercial work.

The C400’s boxier form factor is another point of distinction. While the C80 is designed for a more handheld, ergonomic feel, the C400’s box design is better suited for cinema rigs and larger productions.

In terms of price, the C80 is $1,500 cheaper than the C400, making it an attractive option for filmmakers who don’t need all the high-end features of the C400 but still want a high-performing, full-frame cinema camera. Plus, the C80’s release has led to the C70’s price drop, now coming in at $4,499.

Why the Canon EOS C80 is Exciting

There are several reasons why filmmakers should be excited about the Canon EOS C80:

1. Full-Frame and 6K Recording: The full-frame, back-illuminated sensor with 6K recording capability offers filmmakers a level of image quality previously reserved for higher-end cameras. This makes the C80 ideal for everything from indie filmmaking to commercial shoots where image quality is paramount.

2. Affordable Price Point: At $5,499, the C80 delivers many of the features seen in higher-end cinema cameras at a much lower price point. It strikes a balance between professional-grade quality and affordability, making it accessible to a wider range of filmmakers.

3. Compact and Ergonomic Design: The C80’s compact size and lightweight build make it highly versatile for filmmakers who need to be mobile. Whether mounted on a drone or used in handheld setups, the C80’s design allows for a wide range of creative applications.

4. Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II: Autofocus is crucial for many solo shooters or documentary filmmakers who need reliable and accurate focus tracking in fast-paced situations. The updated Dual Pixel Autofocus II ensures sharp, consistent focusing across a wide area of the sensor, even in challenging environments.

5. Versatile Connectivity Options: With 12G-SDI, HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, the C80 is built to integrate seamlessly into professional workflows. The ability to control the camera remotely via Canon’s XC Protocol further enhances its versatility in multi-camera setups.

