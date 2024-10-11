People respond in different ways when they find out that this is possible.

There is a whole spectrum of reactions when I tell people that certain RØDECaster models can accept certain recent RØDE USB mics as an audio source (or even a particular RØDE interface). Some people immediately ask: «Can’t all USB audio mixers from all brands accept any USB mic sources?». (Of course, the answer is an absolute NO!). On the other hand, some people ask: «That’s great! But are there any additional benefits for doing that if I don’t yet own one of the supported RØDE USB mics?». There are actually up to 5 benefits, as I’ll cover ahead.

What are the 5 benefits of connecting an XLR mic or interface?

So far, this option applies to these models: the RØDECaster Duo, RØDECaster Pro II, RØDECaster Video and Streamer X. Here are the up to 5 benefits summarized:

Less demand on the RØDECaster’s inboard XLR inputs, for other local participants with XLR mics Direct, latency-free headphone output for the user of the USB microphone or USB interface to hear her/his own voice with zero delay, together with everything else in the mix with a very slight one. Less demand on the RØDECaster’s internal headphone jacks for anyone else With many of the supported RØDE USB mics, a nearby personal headphone volume control for the individual using that USB microphone. With many of the supported RØDE USB mics, a nearby personal mic mute button for the individual using the USB microphone.

Fully-compatible USB microphones for recent RØDECaster models (and RØDE Connect software)

All of these models are fully compatible with the RØDECaster Duo, RØDECaster Pro II, RØDECaster Video and Streamer X. All listed have a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free monitoring + mix-minus monitoring from any of the devices listed in the prior sentence or from the free RØDE Connect software mixer for macOS and Windows.

The following features covered are usable only in USB mode, even though one of the microphones listed also offers an XLR connection, which is mutually exclusive from the USB connection-

Model & technology Inboard physical

personal MUTE button Inboard physical

personal VOLUME control

for the personal headphones

or earbuds Price NT-USB+ (condenser)

reviewed here No,

but can be muted

from RØDE Connect

or

compatible RØDECaster models. Yes

(on side) US$169 NT-USB Mini (condenser)

reviewed here No,

but can be muted

from RØDE Connect

or

compatible RØDECaster models. Yes

(on front) US$99 PodMic USB (dynamic)

Also has XLR output, but it’s mutually exclusive from USB. The volume and muting are only usable for USB mode.

review pending Yes

(on rear,

combined with volume control) Yes

(on rear) US$199 VideoMic NTG (condenser) reviewed here No,

but can be muted

from RØDE Connect

or

compatible RØDECaster models. Yes

(on rear end) US$249 VideoMic Go II (condenser)

reviewed here No,

but can be muted

from RØDE Connect

or

compatible RØDECaster models. No, but does have latency-free monitoring US$99 XCM-50 (condenser) Yes

(on front,

combined with volume control) Yes

(on front) US$149 XDM-100 (dynamic)

reviewed here Yes,

(on side,

combined with volume control) Yes

(on side) US$249

Compatible USB interface compatible with recent RØDECaster models (and RØDE Connect software)

The AI-Micro audio interface from RØDE (reviewed here) is ideal to connect a headset with a built-in unbalanced microphone like the NTH-100M headset (reviewed here, illustrated below) since its mic output is unbalanced and requires bias voltage (aka plugin power). That low-voltage power is properly supplied from the AI-Micro.

Model & technology Inboard physical

personal MUTE button Inboard physical

personal VOLUME control Price AI-Micro dual unbalanced microphone + headphone interface Reviewed here No,

but can be muted

from RØDE Connect

or

compatible RØDECaster models. No, but does have latency-free monitoring US$79

Conclusions

Recent RØDECaster models accept live microphone sources from a multitude of sources, including any XLR mics, certain wireless mics, certain USB mics and e specific USB interface. Picking the ideal RØDECaster and the ideal set of microphones will depend upon various factors. This is one of many articles to help you decide that.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

RØDECaster Video: 5 beneficios de conectar micrófonos USB o una interfaz

FTC disclosure

RØDE has not paid for this article. RØDE has sent Allan Tépper units for review, including the RØDECaster Video. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.