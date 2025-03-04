The MoveMic 88+ is the tiniest handheld microphone I have ever used and it can be mounted several ways.

Just about a nanosecond after the official lifting of Shure’s information embargo, I am thrilled to share with you my first look/first audition of the company’s new MoveMic 88+ microphone. This will actually part 1 of the coverage, to demonstrate how versatile the MoveMic 88+ can be without any optional receiver from Shure, since (without the optional receiver), the MoveMic 88+ uses your Android, iPhone, or iPad’s own bluetooth function, although on Android, the functionality is model-dependent, either working at all or which settings are available. Ahead you will read my commentary and watch + hear some test recordings made in different modes using Shure’s mobile MOTIV apps, which are the only way that Shure recommends using the MoveMic 88+ without the optional receiver. Part 2 of the coverage will be about the use of the optional receiver, with other (non-Shure) apps.

Handheld or mountable, multiple ways

The MoveMic 88+ is the tiniest handheld microphone I have ever used (and is even marketed as such by Shure), although it can also be mounted in several ways. The MoveMic 88+ includes both 5/8” or cold shoe mic clips.

Autonomy (battery life) and range

I did not use it that long, but the MoveMic 88+ official battery life is eight hours. I didn’t use it at such a distance, but it is rated at ≈30 meters or ≈100 feet.

Freedom of not requiring any receiver

In this first article, I am covering how the new MoveMic 88+ can be used standalone, together with any compatible Android, iPhone or iPad via its receiver, together with the Shure MOTIV mobile apps. As long as you are okay using these MOTIV mobile apps, you don’t need the optional receiver. This can save you money and offer you a simpler mobile setup.

Features, capabilities and limitations of the MOTIV mobile apps

When you use the MOTIV Video app, offers access to multiple framerate options, although with Android, those framerates can be device-dependent. For example, with my Fairphone 4 with /e/OS (reviewed here) matching 2.8 (which is based in Android version 14), the latest MOTIV Video app offers:

≈24 fps

≈25 fps

≈30 fps

Although on some other Android devices, Shure says that it can also offer ≈50 fps and ≈60 fps.

On the other hand, Shure says that the iOS and iPadOS offers:

≈24 fps

≈25 fps

≈30 fps

≈50 fps

≈60 fps

Both the MoveMic 88+ hardware and the MOTIV mobile software offer the option of selecting our video standard of 48 kHz audio sampling or 44.1 kHz.

On Android, the video códec used is H.264, while on recent iOS and iPadOS devices, it can be the more efficient H.265 (HEVC). When recording video, the MOTIV Video mobile software allows setting the audio bit rate. With my Fairphone 4, the highest AAC audio códec setting was 256 and that’s what I used. When not using the optional receiver, the bit depth is 16 bit, while when using the optional receiver (to be covered in the second article), it can be 24-bit. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack both on the MoveMic 88+ and on the optional receiver (to be covered in the second article). The latency to the 3.5 mm output is rated at 17.6ms without activating the noise reduction in the MoveMic 88+’s DSP or 19.6ms with the noise reduction active.

The MOTIV Video app currently has access to one camera at a time, although I have suggested to Shure to add the dual-camera function for interviews.

Even with my Fairphone 4 with limited framerate options, the MoveMic 88+’s DSP fortunately offers several settings, including Voice (which I used in the voice recordings) and Flat (which I used when recording vehicular traffic in stereo). Also, with my Fairphone 4, it offers multiple pickup patterns, of which I tested a few, including Stereo, Bidirectional (Figure 8) and Cardioid. The MOTIV audio app offers even more options, as explained ahead.

Test recordings: audio with video

Dramatic stereo vehicular traffic

The above was recorded in Stereo mode in Flat setting at ≈25p (25 progressive frames per second). No audio post production was done with this clip except for normalization.

Bidirectional (figure 8)

The above was recorded in Bidirectional (figure 8) in Voice setting at ≈25p (25 progressive frames per second). It accepts the sound of the two individuals and rejects sounds from the sides of them. In this mode, it records mono (monophonic), summing the two sides into one. No audio post production was done with this clip.

Test recordings: audio-only

These recordings were made directly with the MOTIV Audio app for Android, recorded directly to WAV. The app also offers FLAC and AAC. All of these audio-only recordings were done with the MoveMic 88+ in cardioid pattern, voice setting. All include one of WKRP’s famous slogans.

^^^With zero dynamic compression from the 88+ DSP.

^^^With light dynamic compression from the 88+ DSP in real time.

^^^With medium dynamic compression from the 88+ DSP in real time.

^^^With heavy dynamic compression from the 88+ DSP in real time.

There was no EQ or compression in post of any of the above recordings. All from this section are posted as uncompressed WAV 48 kHz/16-bit.

Pricing

The MoveMic 88+ costs US$299 – €349 – £289 without the optional receiver.

Conclusions from part 1

I applaud Shure for this innovation in bluetooth technology. The MoveMic 88+ (by itself, without the optional receiver) is a very flexible and high-quality wireless microphone that can take advantage of the bluetooth function already present in most Android, iPhone and iPad, especially if the current functions available from the MOTIV mobile apps cover your needs. If your require more functions or want to use it with a standalone camera/camcorder, stand by for part 2, where we’ll cover the MoveMic 88+ together with the optional receiver.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Shure has not paid for this article. Shure has sent Allan Tépper units for review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.