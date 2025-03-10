You should have already read/heard my recent First review: Shure MoveMic 88+ stereo bluetooth wireless with great versatility. It’s easy to get enthusiastic about the MoveMic 88+ for both in field or studio use. In fact, two well-known colleagues used the MoveMic 88+ in their initial videos in the studio (links ahead), and with very close speaking. However, these two colleagues were so enthusiastic that they (apparently) didn’t notice how sensitive the MoveMic 88+ is to plosives for close speaking, even when using the included windscreen and at a 90-degree or 45-degree angle. Then I remembered the wonderful triple-layer A81WS «presidential» windscreen from Shure, which I had covered in so many prior articles going back several years. I ran to investigate whether my A81WS could be a physical match with the MoveMic 88+. I was ecstatic to observe the fit and hear the results, as you will ahead. As when used with the Shure palindromic 545, SM57 and other mics where I tested it previously, the MoveMic 88+ indeed becomes impoppable after it is teamed up with the A81WS, in addition to looking quite cool, professional, ENG (Electronic News Gathering) and «broadcast» too. Adding the A81WS to the MoveMic 88+ not only eliminates plosives, it also reduces excessive breathing sounds and sibilance for close speaking.

Test recording

^^^Above video: Combined recording of the MoveMic 88+ with the «presidential» A81WS windscreen, which features three layers with different three types of porosity. The recording was made in our absolute video standard of 48 kHz sampling frequency, in mono cardioid mode with Voice profile, noise reduction and medium compression, all done inside of the MoveMic 88+ internal DSP (digital signal processor). The only post audio process was normalization.

Advantages to adding the A81WS to the MoveMic 88+ for close speaking:

Eliminates plosives. Reduces excessive breathing sounds. Reduces sibilance. Reduces stronger gusts outdoors, which may sometimes surpass the threshold of the MoveMic 88+ included windscreen. Looks cool, professional, ENG (Electronic News Gathering) and «broadcast»!

The two colleagues’ recordings with plosives

Although both colleagues did a great job explaining the MoveMic 88+, sadly they both suffered from a high number of strong plosives:

In Dealcasters video, I counted at least 22 strong plosives during the 15:40 video, excluding when he momentarily removed the included windscreen. Except when he spun it around, he had the MoveMic 88+ at a 90-degree angle, which often counters plosives, but not with the MoveMic 88+ for close talk, not even when using the included windscreen.

video, I counted at least 22 strong plosives during the 15:40 video, excluding when he momentarily removed the included windscreen. Except when he spun it around, he had the MoveMic 88+ at a 90-degree angle, which often counters plosives, but not with the MoveMic 88+ for close talk, not even when using the included windscreen. In the Shure Creator video with Mario Ponce who also used the included windscreen and spoke at approximately 45 degrees, which often counters plosives, but not with the MoveMic 88+ for close talk, not even when using the included windscreen. His video was broadcasted live (extra stress) and lasted over 41 minutes. I counted even more plosives throughout the video, although it lasted nearly three times longer than the Dealcasters video (above).

I hope Dealcasters and Mario Ponce of Shure both get an A81WS for each of their respective MoveMic 88+ units to be free of plosives.

Conclusions so far

As I mentioned in my First review: Shure MoveMic 88+ stereo bluetooth wireless with great versatility and in this new article, the MoveMic 88+ is a great device. Now that we know the MoveMic 88+ can be teamed with the A81WS «presidential» windscreen, it’s even better for any close talk application and looks great too.

Stand by for my upcoming part 2 of the review, done with the optional receiver. Be «Shure» to be subscribed with any of the options below to be notified.

