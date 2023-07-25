After testing and reviewing many USB mics with a built-in headphone output, I have come to conclusions about the best way to connect headphones or earbuds to them.

I have tested and reviewed many USB mics with a built-in headphone output for monitoring of sidetone (the user’s own voice, latency-free), the other people connected either locally or from far away, and playback of pre-recorded clips and openings. So far, none of the USB mics I have ever tested are great with shock resistance (except those that come with a shock mount, or when a third-party is added). However, even when an external shock mount is used, it doesn’t help with shock applied directly to the microphone. As a result, all of them are extremely sensitive to the pulling and movement of the connected headphone (or earbuds) cable. The best way to solve that tugging problem is to use a long (i.e. 3 meters or about 10 feet) male>female stereo TRS extension cable run together with the USB through the same flexible boom and strain-relieved. This will also have the additional benefit of looking more professional, in my opinion.

Although some USB microphones come with an extension headphone cable, for example the RØDE XDM-100 (reviewed here), the one that comes is straight. If we are going to feed the headphone cable to the flexible boom, it is often sleeker if the male>female stereo TRS extension cable has a 90-degree male TRS plug instead of a straight one. Of course, this depends on whether the 3.5 mm TRS jack is on the end of the microphone or on the side, and the angle of the microphone to the boom in its ideal position. Pick the appropriate 3-meter male>female stereo TRS extension cable with a straight or 90-degree angle on the male end, but definitely get one of them at least. Either should cost under U$10. This applies to all of the USB mics I have reviewed so far which have a 3.5 mm jack and the upcoming ones too.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer has paid for this article. Many manufacturers have sent Allan Tépper review units. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.