Jeff Greenberg
July 23, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

TL;DR Premiere can paste to whichever track you target – and this was the default behavior for years.

About three or so versions ago, Adobe changed the way copy and paste works.

Here’s how it works right now.

If you cut a clip (I expect you to know the keys for it!), it will paste on the same track that the clip came from.

This was a change Adobe made. I’m not sure why. I guess about “why” all the time. I think it was to cut down support calls because track targeting might not be obvious to new users.

When this happened, it drove me crazy because there was no explicit notification. Yeah, I’m sure it was in a tiny tech note.

Let’s look at the keyboard settings.

Type in the word paste. In the section Timeline panel, the key for paste is assigned to paste the same track.

The way that it used to work? Paste to target track. It’s one of the first things I restore when I create a new keyboard.

Now, whenever I paste, it lands on the target track.

That’s the blue track lights on the right side. (If you don’t know the lights on the left side, don’t worry about that today.)

How do I quickly target the track I want? I shift-click any track, turning off all the video tracks. Then I click the track I want to target and hit paste. Yes, you can turn these on/off from the keyboard.

Sometimes, it’s the little changes that drive you crazy. Sometimes, it’s easy to fix, too.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

adobe premiere pro Tool Tip Tuesday

Daniel Lawrence

Tangential issue but you got me wondering… Think Adobe will ever add auto-patching, a-la Avid, where source tracks auto patch to whichever record tracks are selected? Would love that in Premiere.

Scott Simmons

I don’t think they will. But there are keyboard shortcuts to move Source patching up and down which, IMHO, is equally good. Have you discovered that?

