With Auto Dual-Band Hopping technology that resists interference and supports a long operational range of up to 1,300ft, the Pyro 7 is the new all-in-one video monitor from Hollyland.

Hollyland’s new Pyro series has a variety of revolutionary devices for transmitting and monitoring video that will reshape how users capture footage. A single Pyro transmitter can send clear, near real-time video to up to four receivers at once, allowing all crew members to monitor live video simultaneously.

The new Pyro 7, a wireless video monitor that combines TX, RX, and a seven-inch monitor screen in one compact, lightweight, and robust device is the most recent example from the development team at Hollyland. The Pyro 7’s Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology resists interference and supports a long operational range of up to 1,300ft (400m). The low latency of only 60ms provides smooth and responsive video monitoring for professional-level teams and creators.

According to Hollyland, “the Pyro 7 device provides a complete compact monitoring and transmission solution” as part of Hollyland’s new Pyro Series, which also includes the Pyro S and Pyro H. The exceptional hardware design, the company claims, “enables the Pyro 7 to simultaneously connect one transmitter to four receivers, and customizable shortcut keys easily provide the convenience of dual-camera monitoring. Hollyland’s upgraded HollyOS offers enhanced image analysis capabilities and allows for bulk video file export via SD card.”

Auto Dual-Band Hopping technology

With Hollyland’s own Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology, Pyro operates on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, generating the optimal frequency to start shooting. The Pyro series is, according to Hollyland, “the perfect solution for multi-user monitoring in dynamic shooting scenarios, such as film production, live events, ENG/EFP applications, and more. With Pyro series products, users can enhance collaboration and productivity on every shoot.”

The Pyro H, S, and 7 are all compatible with each other, but each offers its own special features to suit user requirements. The Pyro H transmitter has HDMI input and loopout, letting users connect a camera to send video to other receivers while monitoring the view from the loopout port to an external screen. The Pyro S has HDMI and SDI ports that are suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects. The Pyro 7 features a built-in seven-inch monitor and supports both HDMI and SDI input, output and loopout. Depending on each user’s needs, the Pyro 7 gives them limitless possibilities. It lets users choose the connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Professionals who need monitoring multiple cameras in real-time have a solution in the Pyro family. The Pyro 7 seamlessly connects with Pyro H and Pyro S, after a grouping preset is engaged. Users can monitor different camera views on Pyro 7 by swiftly switching between them with customizable buttons.

A stable signal to multiple receivers

Video monitoring with four receivers is no longer an issue because Pyro 7’s WIFI Broadcast technology enables one transmitter to provide a stable signal to four receivers simultaneously, offering more flexibility and faster decision-making when the team and clients need additional monitoring on set.

Here are some of the highlights of the new Hollyland Pyro 7:

Seven-inch, bright 1200 nits monitor built in

Supports one TX with four RX

Integrates with Hollyland Pyro Series

1300ft (400m) range, 60ms latency

Dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz

Auto Frequency Hopping for better performance

Dual-view quick monitoring switch

SDI/HDMI loopout. RTMP streaming

SD card for up to 40 mins video recording

The Pyro 7 will be released on July 25, 2024, and you can get it from local distributors or at Hollyland official store. Pyro 7 will be priced at $699, Pyro 7 Kit at $1299, and Pyro Video Transmission & Monitoring Kit at $1299.