A new wireless video transmission system is one of the highlights at Hollyland’s booth at NAB 2024, where the company will preview new video production solutions.

Hollyland Technology will attend the Las Vegas NAB show, to show and preview the company’s new and existing products for wireless audio and video.

As ProVideo Coalition reported before, Hollyland will be at the upcoming NAB 2024 show to demonstrate the new Tally system, but the innovator returns to the key industry event with an impressive line up of products. Hollyland is in the Central Hall, at booth C6710, to show Hollyland’s newest products and highlight the company’s wireless capabilities from video solutions to intercom systems. In addition, Hollyland will soon be releasing a new, improved live streaming camera, updated from the VenusLiv.

Here is the latest news related to products that will be on show or previewed at Hollyland’s booth during the Las Vegas event:

Pyro video transmission and upcoming intercom preview

Hollyland will also release the Pyro series, a new wireless video transmission system, this spring. The Pyro series brings innovative multi-person mobile wireless image transmission and monitoring to small or medium commercial and filmmaking teams.

With one transmitter and four receivers, the lightweight Pyro system makes transmission and monitoring more flexible, stable and professional. Pyro has automatic dual-band frequency hopping technology that enables signal transmission at both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The intelligent auto frequency hopping also provides enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range. Pyro H has HDMI input/output, while Pyro S has both HDMI and SDI input/output.

The Pyro series provides 4k/30fps transmission capabilities, delivering superior clarity, detail, and realism, making it ideal for professional applications, such as filmmaking.

Solutions ideal for live streaming

Hollyland will launch new intercom systems this year. They are perfect for mid and high-end production teams, have seamless roaming capability, and are expandable for larger teams. The company claims that “compared to competitors’ products, Hollyland’s intercom systems are easier to set up and come with lighter and more comfortable headsets.”

Wireless shooting and live-streaming solutions

The Hollyland Wireless Solution Pack provides production teams with the necessary filming assistance for video transmitters and audio to intercom systems – making film production easier and more convenient. This package is designed for Hollyland’s Solidcom C1 Pro, Mars 4K, Cosmo C1, and Mars M1 Enhanced; Hollyland’s entire Lark Series.

In addition, Hollyland will offer camera and wireless microphone solutions that are ideal for live streaming. With the media industry moving towards shorter film content on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, live streaming is increasingly popular with content creators. With this in mind, Hollyland has released the live streaming VenusLiv camera, which achieves high-quality live presentation across all platforms. Hollyland’s goal is for entry-level users to be able to create high-quality live streaming using VenusLiv, and other cameras to come in future.

Meet Hollyland at NAB

Hollyland encourages friends, partners, customers – and everyone with an interest in video, audio, wireless and streaming – to visit the Hollyland booth at NAB for coffee, demonstrations, and inside information on the hottest new products. At around 1:00 pm each day there will be a brand presentation and giveaway event. And every day, Justin Porter, the award-winning wedding filmmaker, will give a presentation with tips, lessons from experience, and practical explanations. Justin’s presentation will take place at 4pm on April 15; 11am and 4pm on April 16; and 11am on April 17. There will be giveaways during this event as well.