UPDATE 4/30/24 4:30 CST

Looks like things are moving along. I saw this update from the folks at Hedge whose DropOff product works off of LucidLink.

I looked at LucidLink’s Twitter account directly for all the details, in a screengrab below.

UPDATE 4/30/24 1:45 CST:

LucidLink is continuing to work on the outage and keep folks updated in various ways. Their Twitter account seems to be the most timely, and this image is a bunch of tweets stitched together to give a status update as of 1:45 PM CST on 4/30/24.

They have said you can monitor you own filespace status in the LucidLink app. If you see you’re Disconnected they haven’t been able to update your filespace yet.

And a new Knowledge Base article is up as well.

I’ve made no secret of my love for cloud storage and collaboration tool LucidLink, as it’s an amazing piece of technology that goes well beyond what a Dropbox or Google Drive can provide. But like any cloud service, there is potential for an outage, and that’s just what LucidLink has experienced over the last 24 or so hours. According to their status page, this looks to be “a malicious attempt against our core metadata service.” This might be a tough one for a lot of LL’s media customers to swallow as they’ll most likely be dead-in-the-water since LucidLink’s core service is streaming media, on-demand, from the cloud vs. another service that might have the media synced locally.

The engineers are LucidLink are working hard at restoring the service to working order and getting customers back online. Customers should definitely keep an eye on their service status page. They are also providing a lot of information via their Twitter account so that is worth keeping an eye on as well.

LucidLink isn’t that old and I haven’t ever noticed any significant downtime while I’ve been using them. But this comment on Twitter is a good one when thinking about this outage.

For many editors who are working remotely with LucidLink stored media, you can’t really do anything unless you’ve happened to have pinned all your media into a local cache. But I would be that that isn’t the case for most users.

I think it’s worth noting that this is the hardest pill to swallow for any user connected to and relying on an online service. If the connected service has an outage, most likely, you can’t work. If your internet connection goes down, most likely, you can’t work. But in our internet-connected and cloud-dependant age it’s a reality we must face. Perhaps this is a good time to evaluate both your cloud-service backup strategies (I routinely back up NLE projects off of the cloud service they live on) and day-of workflow if a service or your internet goes down.