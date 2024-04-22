Production

From the NAB Show Floor | Creative Solutions – SmallHD, Teradek, Wooden Camera

From the NAB Show Floor | Creative Solutions - SmallHD, Teradek, Wooden Camera

Kenny McMillan checks out the new offerings from the Creative Solutions family of products!

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
April 22, 2024
Comment

From the NAB Show Floor | Creative Solutions - SmallHD, Teradek, Wooden CameraOne booth to check them all. Kenny McMillan talks with Matt Eidenbock, Colin McDonald and Brian Aichlmayr from Creative Solutions to discover all the news about the CS brands at NAB 2024.

Creative Solutions designs and manufactures premium products for broadcasters, film and video production companies, independent content creators, and enterprise businesses. Comprising the brands Teradek, SmallHD, and Wooden Camera, Creative Solutions products are used around the world for sports, news, live events, film and television production and online streaming. Creative Solutions has manufacturing and R&D centers in the US, UK, Europe and Israel.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Creative Solutions NAB 2024 SmallHD teradek Wooden Camera

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like