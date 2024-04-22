Kenny McMillan checks out the new offerings from the Creative Solutions family of products!

One booth to check them all. Kenny McMillan talks with Matt Eidenbock, Colin McDonald and Brian Aichlmayr from Creative Solutions to discover all the news about the CS brands at NAB 2024.

Creative Solutions designs and manufactures premium products for broadcasters, film and video production companies, independent content creators, and enterprise businesses. Comprising the brands Teradek, SmallHD, and Wooden Camera, Creative Solutions products are used around the world for sports, news, live events, film and television production and online streaming. Creative Solutions has manufacturing and R&D centers in the US, UK, Europe and Israel.