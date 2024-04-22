Production

From the NAB Show Floor | Astera

From the NAB Show Floor | Astera

Kenny McMillan checks out what’s new at Astera for NAB 2024 with Sales and Marketing Director Sebastian Bückle.

Jose Antunes
April 22, 2024
From the NAB Show Floor | AsteraA key player in the film and event lighting industries Astera is a German hardware, software and manufacturing specialist with a product so popular that now they try to find ways to hide it on set.

Since the mid-2000s, Astera has been producing battery-powered, remote controlled LED lights. Astera’s commitment to developing ground-breaking 100% wireless LED lighting technologies embodies the spirit of innovation and embraces the challenges of lighting professionals working in any environment or space.

Astera NAB 2024

