NiSi entered the lens market in 2005 and at NAB 2023 introduced the Athena Prime five cine lenses, from 14mm up to 85mm.Then the company added some “weird focal lengths”, users asked for.

The NiSi ATHENA PRIME full frame cinema lenses, includes now 8 lenses: 14mm T2.4, 18mm T2.2, 25mm T1.9, 35mm T1.9, 40mm T1.9, 50mm T1.9, 85mm T1.9, 135mm T2.2 in PL, E, L, G and RF Mounts. The lenses are designed with a full-frame and 46mm imaging circle, covering focal lengths from 14mm ultra-wide angle to 135mm telephoto focal length, making it the perfect choice for most shooting scenarios.

At NAB 2024 Kenny McMillan talks with Jim Reisman about the lenses and, if you watch the video until the end, reveals a prototype from NiSi that made it, at the last minute, to Las Vegas: it’s a PL mount extender that vies you a 270mm from the 135mm telephoto.