It looks a lot like the Mini 2 SE, with which it shares some specifications, but it’s a whole new drone, with 4K video capture and the lowest price ever for a 4K drone from DJI.

Under 249 g and with a price, on the base kit, of $299, the new DJI Mini 4K promises cinematic quality shooting in a small package that can fly longer… with extra batteries: 93 minutes!

No registration needed is a key selling element for the new DJI Mini 4K. Under 249g (nine grams more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max), it does not need FAA registration and Remote ID is not required… if you fly for recreational purposes. With a camera that can record up to 4K resolution at 30 fps, the drone comes with a 3-axis gimbal for cinematic quality shooting, which, according to DJI, allows users to “capture stunning moments in any light—sunrises, sunsets, and night scenes with crystal-clear 4K resolution. Thanks to the 3-axis gimbal, you can achieve cinematic-quality footage.”

Designed with beginners in mind, DJI Mini 4K supports one-tap takeoff/landing, GPS Return to Home (RTH) and stable hovering, and one-touch easy operation for absolute novices. Additional in-app learning resources help you master flight quickly, according to DJI.

The drone includes QuickShots, meaning that with just a few taps, DJI Mini 4K automatically shoots professional-level videos using Helix, Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang QuickShots. This makes getting your dream shot easier than you think.

Amazon Exclusive

With a 38kph (Level 5) wind resistance, the DJI Mini 4K features brushless motors that enhance power and allow takeoff at altitudes up to 4,000 meters, ideal for those adventuring in mountain areas. In addition, the transmission distance reaches up to 10km (32,800 feet), allowing you to freely explore vast landscapes.

The DJI Mini 4K is available in three different packages that offer extra batteries, for uninterrupted creation. The base set includes one battery for 31 minutes of flying time, while the 2-battery set allows up to 62 minutes. Finally, the 3-battery set extends battery time to 93 minutes, so users can say goodbye to battery anxiety and let nothing hold them back. The price changes accordingly, with the 3-battery set costing $449.

One final note: the DJI Mini 4K appeared on Amazon stores, and, in Europe at least, it is available as an “Amazon exclusive”. In fact, the DJI Mini 4K is not available from the DJI store and, what’s even more strange, does not have, as we write this, a press-release or YouTube video to promote it.