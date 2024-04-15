The DJI PRO, recently expanded with the introduction of the RS 4, RS 4 Pro and the DJI Focus Pro, and the new Avata 2, the latest iteration of DJI’s FPV experience drone, are on display at NAB 2024.

The newest drone from DJI, the Avata 2, is one of the highlights of the company’s presence at NAB. In a specially-designed 27m3 area at DJI’s booth users can try out first-person-view (FPV) flying with the latest DJI Avata 2 and DJI Goggles 3. This allows them to move through an obstacle course and feel Avata 2’s astonishing performance, agility, and ease of control for the ultimate immersive flight experience. NAB will be the first opportunity to view and interact with the Avata 2 and other newly launched products in person.

In fact, DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, is returning to NAB, showcasing its comprehensive range of aerial, handheld, cinematography, and enterprise solutions. DJI’s commitment to innovation and creativity will be on display in Las Vegas, and attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience our world-renowned product lineup, engage in hands-on demos, participate in interactive workshops, and be among the first to interact with our latest releases. Visitors will witness firsthand how our technologies empower individuals and industries alike to push the boundaries of imaging excellence, because with DJI Imaging Never Stops.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the NAB Show to reaffirm our goal to empower professionals worldwide to revolutionize their work through innovative technology solutions,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Communication at DJI. “This event is a perfect opportunity to showcase how the DJI ecosystem is not just transforming cinematography, but numerous other industries as well.”

Experience the World’s Ultimate PRO Technology

Attendees visiting the DJI booth at this year’s NAB Show will be immersed in the latest advancements in filmmaking technology with hands-on access to our industry-leading professional lineup. From the groundbreaking Ronin 4D to the versatile Inspire 3, the DJI Transmission, and the compact yet powerful RS 3 Mini, filmmakers will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how DJI PRO tools are revolutionizing imaging solutions. Guests will also have the opportunity to see the newest additions to the company’s PRO lineup, the RS 4, the RS 4 Pro, and the DJI Focus Pro, and test the new products in a real-life scenario in the professional-grade film set that will be on site.

With features tailored to meet the evolving needs of filmmakers, our PRO tools empower creators to unleash their creativity like never before and experience the seamless compatibility and integration with the DJI PRO ecosystem, showcasing how every component works together to elevate the filmmaking process. DJI PRO provides the essential tools needed to transform creative visions into cinematic reality.

See How DJI Enables Everyone to Be a Creator

NAB will showcase how DJI is leading the world in visual storytelling and how its versatile product line provides solutions for every type of creator. Also on display are products for a large variety of consumer applications, such as the world’s first three-optical-camera drone, the Mavic 3 Pro; the advanced all-round drone with dual cameras, Air 3; the sub-249-gram, ideal user-friendly but high-quality Mini 4 Pro drone; the soon-to-be-launched portable power station which is designed to empower DJI drone ecosystem and ensure users stay powered up, DJI Power 1000; the versatile pocket-sized gimbal camera with 1-inch CMOS sensor, Osmo Pocket 3; the ultimate action camera for adventure enthusiasts with excellent image quality, Osmo Action 4; and additionally, the ready-to-use pro audio recording solution, DJI Mic 2.

Learn, Create, and Share

In order to learn, create and share, DJI will host a series of workshops from filmmaking experts and DJI’s own team of product managers at the NAB Show. Presentations from esteemed creators Jeven Dovey, Adam Mason, Josh Yeo of MAKE. ART. NOW., Matti Haapoja, MikeVisuals, and Joey Helms will share their expert insights into how DJI’s suite of creative tools bolster visual storytelling.