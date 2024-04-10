NAB will be the first opportunity to view and interact with the latest additions to the Pro Line, the DJI RS 4, DJI RS 4 Pro, and the DJI Focus Pro, and experience how these technologies push the boundaries of imaging excellence.

DJI announced the launch of next-generation tools offering swift setup and intuitive operation, the DJI RS 4, DJI RS 4 Pro, and DJI Focus Pro, that deliver enhanced functionality for cinematographers. The DJI RS 4, a lightweight commercial stabilizer, redefines vertical shooting with enhanced efficiency and stabilization performance, empowering solo cinematographers to capture grand scenes effortlessly. The DJI RS 4 Pro flagship stabilizer seamlessly integrates with the DJI PRO ecosystem, offering a solution that combines stabilization, transmission, monitoring, focusing, and control, thereby expanding creativity. Finally, the DJI Focus Pro, the industry’s first independent Automated Manual Focus (AMF) lens control system, ushers in a new era of collaborative focus control, providing cinematographers with a robust tool to realize their creative visions with ease and precision.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Ronin Series, and the evolving needs of creators are always at the forefront of our product development,” stated Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “With the latest DJI RS 4 and RS 4 Pro stabilizers, we’ve integrated the feedback we have been gathering from industry professionals over the past decade to drive innovation, ultimately optimizing the design, stabilization, and gimbal control for next generation tools that are unparalleled in efficiency and reliability. Additionally, DJI Focus Pro, our inaugural independent Automated Manual Focus lens control system, marks a significant leap forward in providing cutting-edge LiDAR technology, once exclusive to the DJI PRO ecosystem, to more creators.

Here is the information shared by DJI about the new products.

DJI RS 4: Gripping Storytelling

Powerful Stabilization

DJI RS 4 possesses an exceptional payload capacity, boasting a lightweight body capable of carrying up to 3kg (6.6lbs) of mainstream mirrorless camera and lens combinations for comfortable handling and robust power. With an extended tilt axis by 8.5mm, compared to its predecessor, the RS 4 provides even larger balancing space, accommodating additional accessories like ND filters, enhancing creative possibilities. Featuring a 4th-gen stabilization algorithm meticulously optimized for various scenarios, the RS 4 strikes a balance between stabilization strength and camera movement, ensuring excellent performance and an enhanced user experience. Paired with the high-capacity battery grip, it offers approximately 2.5 times longer runtime, ensuring uninterrupted filming sessions for capturing grand scenes with ease.

Additionally, it offers improved stability in vertical shooting, effortlessly steadying dynamic scenes like running or low-angle shots.

Efficient Quick Launch

The DJI RS 4, features second-generation native vertical shooting with a redesigned gimbal horizontal plate for seamless transitions to vertical shooting, enhancing efficiency in video creation. The upgraded automated axis locks enable quick start-up, transitions, and storage, with minimized gimbal shakes. With a Teflon™ coating on all three axes, the RS 4 offers smoother balancing, while a fine-tuning knob allows precise adjustments when switching cameras or lenses. Further, an automatic screen lock feature on the OLED touchscreen prevents accidental touches and conserves battery power.

Enabling Professional Creation

Designed to elevate solo content creation with professional-grade features borrowed from DJI PRO products, the DJI RS 4 ensures superior performance and efficiency. With Bluetooth wireless control, the RS 4 enables remote camera shutter and lens zoom control using Dual-Mode Bluetooth technology, seamlessly pairing with cameras for effortless reconnection. When paired with the DJI Focus Pro Motor, it allows smooth focus and lens zoom adjustments, enhancing lens control at a motor speed that is 30% faster. The new Joystick Mode Switch allows quick switching between joystick modes for zoom or gimbal control, further enhancing the user experience and efficiency on set. The customizable trigger function offers FPV mode for dynamic shooting perspectives, while the gimbal mode switch facilitates quick toggling between various modes to adapt to diverse shooting requirements. Additionally, it includes intelligent features such as Motionlapse, Track, and Panorama, empowering creators with versatile shooting capabilities.

Robust Accessory Ecosystem

The DJI RS 4 features an RSA communication port for enhanced connectivity with accessories like the DJI RS Tethered Control Handle and third-party options, allowing flexible shooting setups tailored to creative needs. With the DJI RS SDK protocol, third-party developers can customize functions for the RS 4, expanding its versatility for diverse shooting requirements. Additionally, the RS 4 is compatible with the new BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip, extending runtime to 29.5 hours, with a 2.5 hour charge time, and supporting power delivery to cameras and accessories via USB-C. For integrated shooting experiences, the RS 4 supports the DJI Ronin Image Transmitter, offering high-definition live feeds and remote-control capabilities. Complemented by an extensive accessory ecosystem, including the RS BG30 Battery Grip and RS Focus Motor, the RS 4 empowers cinematographers with advanced functionality and seamless integration for solo and small crew productions.

DJI RS 4 Pro: Transcend Potential

Packed With Capabilities

Thanks to reliable carbon fiber design, DJI RS 4 Pro provides an impressive 4.5kg (10lbs) payload capacity, ideal for mainstream mirrorless and cinema camera setups. Offering Teflon™ coating with dual rolling bearings on the roll axis and a tilt axis fine-tuning knob, the RS 4 Pro ensures smooth, precise, and millimeter-level adjustments. Enhanced features also include second-generation native vertical shooting capability, an auto-lock OLED touchscreen, and improved axis locks for reduced gimbal shakes, elevating efficiency and performance for cinematographers.

Excellent Stability, Exceptional Standards

Featuring a 20% increase in motor torque across all axes for enhanced power redundancy, RS 4 Pro ensures precise and responsive tracking even with heavy cameras and accessories. With the addition of Car Mount mode, the stabilizer optimizes its algorithm for vehicle shoots, guaranteeing steady capture in shaky conditions. Coupled with the fourth-generation RS stabilization algorithm, the RS 4 Pro strikes a superior balance between strength and tactile feel, delivering exceptional stabilization performance and stability for dynamic scenes.

Master of Versatility

The DJI RS 4 Pro transforms solo cinematography with cutting-edge features tailored for efficient shooting. Leveraging the DJI Focus Pro LiDAR Autofocus system, including the Focus Pro LiDAR and Focus Pro Motor, cinematographers benefit from precise LiDAR autofocus, enhancing control in dynamic shooting scenarios. With an impressive 76,800 ranging points, a leap of 77%, the RS 4 Pro sharpens human subject edge detection while effectively reducing focus hunting. The gimbal also offers a maximum human subject focusing distance of 20m, approximately three times that of the previous generation5. Additionally, the Next-Gen ActiveTrack Pro utilizes advanced AI algorithms and LiDAR technology to ensure steadfast subject tracking, even in challenging conditions. Dual Focus & Zoom Motors, combined with the DJI Focus Pro Motor, provide native and precise lens control.

The remote-control system enables seamless collaborative shooting, allowing for remote gimbal operation and intelligent focus assistance. In collaborative team shooting, the gimbal operator can control the RS 4 Pro gimbal through devices such as the DJI Master Wheels, DJI Ronin 4D Hand Grips, and DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor. Meanwhile, the focus puller can enable LiDAR Waveform on the High-Bright Remote Monitor for intelligent focus assistance, precisely controlling focus using the Focus Pro Hand Unit. Whether capturing intricate motion lapses, tracking subjects with precision, or exploring panoramic landscapes, the DJI RS 4 Pro enables cinematographers to achieve their vision with confidence.

Extended Battery Runtime for Exceptional Performance

The DJI RS BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip elevates the performance of the RS 4 Pro with extended battery runtime of up to 29 hours. Equipped with PD fast charging capability, it can reach a rapid full charge in just 2.5 hours, ensuring uninterrupted filming sessions. Additionally, the grip supports powering cameras and accessories with up to 18 watts via the USB-C port, offering exceptional versatility and convenience for prolonged shoots.

Enhanced Ecosystem

The DJI RS 4 Pro introduces an advanced control ecosystem, elevating the DJI PRO lineup’s production capabilities. Seamlessly integrated with the DJI Focus Pro lens control system, cinematographers gain access to comprehensive control over focus, iris, and zoom. With DJI Focus Pro LiDAR to DJI Transmission Cable Hub, seamless integrated setting and power supply could be achieved. DJI RS 4 Pro can power the Focus Pro LiDAR and DJI Video Transmitter simultaneously. This not only simplifies setup but also enhances efficiency during shoots, ensuring uninterrupted communication and transmission of high-quality footage. The RS 4 Pro also supports various handheld configurations and professional solutions through the DJI RS SDK protocol, enabling innovative solutions for car mounts, jibs, Steadicams, cable cams, and sliders, ensuring versatile and efficient creative workflows for cinematographers.

DJI Focus Pro: Feel the Focus

LiDAR Focusing, Now Accessible to All

DJI Focus Pro is DJI’s first independent LiDAR focus system available to all cinematographers, enabling a wide user base to explore creative focusing possibilities. The all-new DJI Focus Pro Grip offers exceptional versatility with a 2.5-hour system power supply, intuitive visual operations, auto-calibration and data storage for 15 lenses, and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless start/stop recording. Equipped with a full-color touchscreen, the Grip allows operators to adjust LiDAR and motor parameters while providing a real-time view from the LiDAR’s perspective, ensuring complete awareness during use.

With advanced features like an extended human-subject focus distance of 20 meters, approximately three times that of the previous generation, and a super-wide focus field of view of 70°, the LiDAR system offers more accurate and stable focusing capabilities with wider coverage. Boasting 76,800 ranging points and a refresh rate of 30 Hz, the upgraded LiDAR enhances human-subject edge detection while minimizing focus hunting, ensuring reliable focus even in fast-moving scenarios. Focus Pro’s enhanced intelligent autofocus functionalities, including AF subject recognition and tracking, adjustable focus speed, and selectable focus area modes, provide users with easier control over focusing, catering to diverse shooting scenarios. The modular design of the Focus Pro system, comprising LiDAR, Motor, Grip, and Hand Unit modules, offers flexibility to both solo projects and more advanced productions, empowering diverse users to achieve focusing freedom in various shooting scenarios.

AMF, Human-Machine Collaboration

DJI Focus Pro revolutionizes focus control with the groundbreaking AMF mode, available in both the Hand Unit and Grip, setting a new standard for human-machine collaboration. With AMF focus transition and AMF focus lock, it provides tactile feedback and millisecond-level switching between manual and auto focus, catering to diverse creative demands and ensuring seamless integration of technology and human intuition. Additionally, the DJI Focus Pro LiDAR empowers cinematographers with intuitive spatial understanding by using LiDAR waveform as focus assistance, enhancing their ability to capture scenes with precision.

FIZ Lens Control, Master the Scene

The Magnetic Damping FIZ Hand Unit revolutionizes focus, iris, and zoom control for focus pullers, enhancing teamwork efficiency in capturing complex scenes with ease. Featuring stepless real-time damping coefficient adjustments and electronic A-B point marking mode, the Focus Pro Hand Unit ensures precision and convenience in focus control, while offering a communication distance of 160m, covering shooting needs in complex environments. Enabled with Bluetooth start/stop recording, it facilitates wireless control with mirrorless cameras. The accompanying FIZ Motor delivers significantly improved performance, boasting a 30% faster motor speed, 10ms low latency, and three-level adjustable torque, ensuring smoother operation and versatile cinematic language opportunities. Compatible with 15mm rods, the motor offers more mounting options. The Magnetic Damping Grip complements the unit, allowing seamless transition between focus and zoom control, with adjustable damping feedback for enhanced tactile experience. With intuitive dial operation and customizable rotational ranges, cinematographers can achieve dynamic lens operations effortlessly.

Seamless Interconnectivity

A new addition to the DJI PRO ecosystem, DJI Focus Pro can work seamlessly with other DJI PRO products to give operators all-scenario experience with efficiency and precision.

Professional Vehicle Shoots, All in One Go: With the DJI PRO ecosystem’s lightweight vehicle-shooting solution, operators can revel in a seamlessly integrated experience of stabilization, monitoring, and dual-channel control of the gimbal and focus.

Serious Creativity, Smart Assistance: In complex scenarios, Focus Pro’s AMF mode allows focus pullers to intervene and take control of focus seamlessly on the foundation of LiDAR autofocus.

Ronin 4D Collaborative Lens Control: In multi-operator collaborative scenarios, the solution enables the main operator to control composition using Ronin 4D, while the focus puller uses the Focus Pro Hand Unit in conjunction with the High-Bright Remote Monitor for coordinated shooting.

Price and Availability

DJI RS 4 is available for purchase from authorized retailers and at store.dji.com with two purchase options available for the stabilizers. The standalone DJI RS 4 retails for $549 and includes one Gimbal, BG21 Battery Grip, USB-C Charging Cable, Lens-Fastening Support, Extended Grip/Tripod (Plastic), Quick-Release Plate, Multi-Camera Control Cable, and Screw Kit. The DJI RS 4 Combo retails for $719 and additionally includes one Briefcase Handle, Focus Pro Motor, Focus Pro Motor Rod Mount Kit, Focus Gear Strip, a second Multi-Camera Control Cable, and one Carrying Case. Full details can be found at www.dji.com/pt/rs-4

DJI RS 4 Pro is available for purchase from authorized retailers and at store.dji.com with two purchase options available for the stabilizers. The standalone DJI RS 4 Pro retails for $869 and includes one Gimbal, BG30 Battery Grip, USB-C Charging Cable, Lens-Fastening Support (Extended), Extended Grip/Tripod (Metal), Quick-Release Plate, Briefcase Handle, Multi-Camera Control Cable, Screw Kit, and Carrying Case. The DJI RS 4 Pro Combo retails for $1099 and additionally includes one Ronin Image Transmitter, Focus Pro Motor, Focus Pro Motor Rod Mount Kit, Focus Gear Strip, Phone Holder, Lower Quick-Release Plate (Extended), and additional cables. Full details can be found at www.dji.com/pt/rs-4-pro

DJI Focus Pro is available for purchase from authorized retailers and at store.dji.com with two purchase options. The DJI Focus Pro Creator Combo retails for $999 and includes one DJI Focus Pro LiDAR, DJI Focus Pro Grip, DJI Focus Pro Motor and DJI Focus Pro Carrying Case. The DJI Focus Pro All-In-One Combo retails for $1849 and additionally includes one DJI Focus Pro Hand Unit. The independent DJI Focus Pro LiDAR, DJI Focus Pro Grip, DJI Focus Pro Motor and DJI Focus Pro Hand Unit will also be available for separate purchase and retail for $699, $329, $149 and $929, respectively. Full details can be found at www.dji.com/pt/focus-pro

Explore Pro Tools at NAB 2024

DJI will be at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, from April 14-17. The company will be showcasing a comprehensive range of aerial, handheld, cinematography, and enterprise solutions, and attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to interact with DJI’s product line-up, engage in hands-on demos, participate in interactive workshops, and be among the first to interact with the latest releases. NAB will be the first opportunity for visitors to view and interact with the latest additions to the Pro Line, the DJI RS 4, DJI RS 4 Pro, and the DJI Focus Pro, and experience first-hand how the technologies from DJI push the boundaries of imaging excellence.