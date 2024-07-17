DJI just launched a new video transmission system to make advanced software-defined radio (SDR) technology more accessible. Designed for small- and medium-sized film crews, the latest DJI SDR Transmission offers enhanced stability, strong interference resistance, and robust penetration capabilities. For instances that require temporary monitoring, it can support Wi-Fi transmissions simultaneously, giving filmmakers the flexibility they need on set.

Time with the DJI SDR

I’ve had the new DJI SDR Transmitter and Receiver on hand for a few weeks. I’ll have a review coming out soon. But if I were to tease it here, this is a new age in wireless video transmission for small and medium-sized crews. The simplicity of the DJI SDR is a breath of fresh air in what can, at times, be a cumbersome process when it comes to Wi-Fi wireless video transmitters. I can remember many times when I decided to ditch the wireless video transmitter and use an SDI cable instead. Currently, the DJI SDR may be simpler and easier to use.

“Since the beginning, we intended our DJI PRO line to be a comprehensive and reliable ecosystem of drones, cameras, and creator tools for both professional filmmakers in the industry and content creators to aspiring storytellers,” says Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “Listening closely to user feedback, we continue to expand our offerings in creative camera technologies with careful attention to what’s needed. Our new DJI SDR Transmission delivers the same film and television-level image transmission quality but at a more accessible price point for more upcoming filmmakers.”

High-Quality Video Feeds with Ultimate Stability

With SDR technology, the DJI SDR Transmission ensures stable video transmissions even in complex shooting environments. On the monitors, filmmakers will see 1080p/60fps live feeds with a bitrate of up to 20Mbps and a delay as low as 35 milliseconds. Videos can be transmitted up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) away. Coupled with superior penetration capabilities, live video feeds remain stable even in complex shooting environments. When faced with interferences on a channel, it automatically hops across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and DFS frequency bands to find the most optimal channel.

Smooth Collaboration with Diverse Monitoring Methods

The DJI SDR Transmission makes collaboration smoother for the entire creative team on set. It can output three SDR signals and two Wi-Fi signals simultaneously. In broadcast mode, it can connect to unlimited receivers, providing a high-quality monitoring experience for multiple collaborators. The receiver can connect to monitors via SDI/HDMI and smartphones and tablets via USB-C or Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi option allows for a cost-effective, dual-channel monitoring experience without another receiver.

Remote Camera Controls for Agile and Innovative Monitoring

Used with the DJI RS Series Stabilizers, the DJI SDR Transmission supports Force Mobile, virtual joystick, and gimbal recentering functions. When paired with a camera, it can support PTP control, displaying and adjusting aperture, shutter, ISO, and even triggering the camera’s photo-taking and video-recording functions through the app. It can also support CEC control of Sony cameras to bring Mirror Control mode into play.

Efficient Workflow and Collaboration Across DJI PRO and Beyond

DJI SDR Transmission can transmit metadata, facilitating collaboration throughout filming. When DJI SDR Transmission is connected to the DJI Ronin app in Broadcast mode, users can seamlessly switch between camera indexes within the app. Mainstream cinema cameras like ARRI and RED can be adapted via SDI, giving directors, cinematographers, and DIT teams real-time access to detailed shooting information.

Versatile Power Supply Options

The DJI SDR Transmission uses a standard PD protocol charger with a USB-C power input. It can also be powered directly by DJI RS 4 Pro, DJI RS 4, or DJI RS 3 Pro when mounted and used together, eliminating the need for a separate battery. On its own, both the transmitter and receiver support industry-standard NP-F batteries.

Compact, Lightweight, Portable

The DJI SDR Transmission is designed to travel with a crew on the go. With a lightweight design, a single transmitter or receiver weighs only 145 g (5.1 oz). The antenna folds down, making it easy to carry and store.

Price and Availability

The DJI SDR Transmission and accessories can be purchased atstore.dji.com, DJI Stores, DJI Authorized Retailers, and other stores from July 17 at 9 a.m. ET.