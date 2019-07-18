The new Ronin-SC is 41% lighter than the Ronin-S and can be taken apart to easily fit into backpacks and cases. It’s a portable and travel friendly solution designed to work with mirrorless cameras. The Apollo 11 crew would have loved this accessory.

Do we need another gimbal? Apparently we do, as DJI just announced its new solution, the Ronin-S Compact (SC), a single-handed 3-axis gimbal designed for popular mirrorless cameras. Using over a decade of experience creating aerial and handheld gimbals, the Ronin-SC offers a highly compact design, high-grade materials and advanced technology to open the world of creative possibilities for users capturing videos and photographs.

“The Ronin-SC took the powerful technology from the Ronin-S and put it in a lighter and smaller form factor,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager. “Now users can pair their mirrorless system with a stabilizer that is easier to transport, easier to set up, easier to use yet still equipped with high-performance features and technology.”

Saving time during shoots

The Ronin-SC was created to be portable and travel friendly, weighing only 2.4 lbs., 41% lighter than the Ronin-S and can be taken apart to easily fit into backpacks and cases. The reduced weight makes the Ronin-SC not only easily transportable but aids in reducing fatigue when using it on extended photo and video shoots.

Using high quality materials including magnesium, steel, aluminum and composite plastic, the Ronin-SC’s durable construction is built to last and endure everyday use. Its powerful high-grade motors are capable of supporting up to 4.4 lbs and its dedicated battery offers users up to 11 hours of operation. Taking feedback from the Ronin-S, the Ronin-SC offers new design features including 3 axis locks on the pan, tilt and roll axis which makes balancing the camera simplified as well as helping during transportation.

Additionally, the Ronin-SC features a new position lock system. Once the gimbal is balanced, the time it takes to remount the camera and start working is mere seconds, saving precious time during shoots. Similar to the Ronin-S, users can control the gimbal movement with the responsive joystick and easily access different modes and gimbal settings with the use of the Mode (M) button and the front trigger button.

Intelligent modes and custom profiles

A staple in the Ronin series, the Ronin-SC features a host of intelligent modes to inspire all levels of content creators. Using the redesigned Ronin app, users can set up to 3 different custom profiles, adjust various settings such as motor output and even run balance tests to ensure that the camera system is properly setup. The popular 360-degree roll movement can be saved in one of the custom profiles by simply selecting it in the app and for fast paced scenes, Sport mode, which increases the response speed of the gimbal, is easily accessed by holding the Mode (M) button. The Ronin-SC offers the same modes as Ronin-S but with several new additions, including Force Mobile and ActiveTrack 3.0:

▪️ New Force Mobile: The new Force Mobile, similar to Force Pro, conveniently synchronizes the movement of your connected mobile device1 with the Ronin-SC gimbal, offering an immersive filming experience. Users can now operate gimbal movements at a max distance of 82 feet[2] using the new Bluetooth 5.0 connection. One important note: currently, Force Mobile functionality will only work with iOS devices.

▪️ New ActiveTrack 3.0: Using a mobile device, Ronin-SC users can select a subject for the gimbal to accurately follow. The new algorithms include deep learning and optimized calculations for human figures. Similar to the technology found in some DJI drones and the Osmo Series, ActiveTrack 3.0 uses the mobile phone’s camera view and sends this information to the Ronin-SC. Users can mount the mobile phone to the top of the camera’s hotshoe with the included phone holder mount, open the Ronin app and select the subject to follow automatically.

Virtual Joystick: Control gimbal movement remotely using the virtual joystick, ideal for when Ronin-SC is on a tripod or monopod.

TimeLapse: Create compelling TimeLapse content, adjusting settings including interval, clips and frames per second.

Motionlapse: Add the element of motion to your TimeLapse.

Motion Control: Set unique movement paths with Motion Control by selecting up to 10 different points.

Panorama: Automatically capture panoramas in multiple rows or columns.

Accessories and price

Ronin-SC was created to work seamlessly with popular mirrorless camera systems on the market. Follow the link for a full list of compatibility. Additionally, the Ronin-SC is compatible with a variety of DJI accessories including a new, lighter external focus motor, Command Unit, DJI Force Pro, DJI Master Wheels, and some third-party accessories. Detailed information on compatible accessories can be found at the DJI store.

The Ronin-SC is now available for purchase. Customers can choose between Ronin-SC Standard, which includes the essentials to get you up and running for $439 or the Ronin-SC Pro Combo, which adds the focus wheel along with the external focus motor and the Remote Start Stop (RSS) Splitter for $539.

