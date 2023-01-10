The first-ever Mini version in the RS series, DJI RS 3 Mini is a small, lightweight handheld stabilizer with a powerful payload capacity, as it can carry a weight of up to 2 kg (4.4 lbs).

About half the size of the RS 3 Pro, making it more convenient for long-duration use, the new DJI RS 3 Mini expands the Ronin stabilizer portfolio with a solution to achieve effortless professional creation.

The new DJI RS 3 Mini, a lightweight handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically to support today’s mainstream brands of mirrorless cameras and lenses, adopts an all-in-one design which is both compact and portable. With a smaller and lighter body, the DJI RS 3 Mini continues the excellent stabilization performance of the RS 3 series, allowing users to create professional-grade content while traveling around landscapes or in urban locations. Furthermore, weighing less than 800 g (1.8 lbs), the gimbal can carry a weight of up to 2 kg (4.4 lbs), features Bluetooth shutter control, a 3rd generation stabilization algorithm, native horizontal and vertical camera mounting, and a 1.4-inch color touchscreen.

“Since the introduction of DJI’s Ronin series for cinematography in professional environments, DJI has been working on bringing professional-grade technology to an increasing number of content creators,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “The DJI RS 3 Mini is testament to DJI’s core value of bringing innovative stabilization technology to everyone with a love of capturing their moments in a photo or on video. Now, anyone with a mirrorless camera can experience the same industry-leading technology used on film sets and studios across the globe.”

Designed with travelers in mind, the RS 3 Mini is around 50% lighter than the RS 3 Pro and 40% lighter than the RS 3. This makes the device much easier to carry, and allows it to achieve great results with just one hand. It can be stored easily in a shoulder bag, and its weight makes it much more suited to traveling during longer outdoor shooting.

DJI says that the RS 3 Mini is a tool for every mirrorless owner. With the ability to carry a weight of up to 2 kg (4.4 lbs), the RS 3 Mini supports a range of mainstream mirrorless camera and lens combinations, such as the Sony A7S3 + 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens, Canon EOS R5 + RF24-70mm F2.8 STM lens or Fuji X-H2S + XF 18-55 mm F2.8-4 lens, to name a few (see the full compatibility list here). A powerful motor ensures that even when the zoom reaches the maximum focal length, the footage captured remains stable, and there is no need to repeat balancing.

Ready for vertical video creation

Hee is some more information shared by DJI regarding the new Ronin stabilizer:

In order to meet the needs of today’s vertical video creation, the RS 3 Mini features a freshly designed dual-layered quick-release plate. By attaching the quick-release plate to the vertical arm, vertical shooting can be achieved without the need for additional accessories, and the gimbal rotation angle is not limited, compared to traditional vertical mode. Short video social media content can be shot with ease. RS 3 Mini also features an upper plate with a new curved placement guide, which prevents the camera from rotating and loosening.

3rd Generation Stabilization

Lightweight and powerful, RS 3 Mini is a professional stabilizer that will bring an unprecedented, easy, and flexible landscape or street shooting experience to users of all levels, achieving portability and professionalism at the same time. DJI’s 3rd generation stabilization algorithm as found in the RS 3 Pro, has been utilized in the RS 3 Mini to provide outstanding performance, whether the user is running, shooting at a low angle or in flashlight mode. Content stability is ensured throughout shooting and professional-level image stabilization can be achieved regardless of the user’s experience. When users are shooting around human subjects, the RS 3 Mini achieves smooth camera movements effortlessly. Users don’t need to pay too much attention to footwork and pace, as the RS 3 Mini can follow people steadily and switch between high and low angles for a more diverse range of shots. Dynamic 360°-rotation imaging delivers a strong visual impact and eye-catching shots.

Effortless Connection

The Wireless Bluetooth Shutter function supports linking with the majority of today’s mainstream mirrorless cameras. After the initial linking, the camera will be ready automatically for action as soon as it is turned on, and users can directly control the video recording and photo capture functions via the record button on the gimbal, enabling them to concentrate on shooting straightaway. When using a Sony camera with a supported power zoom lens, users can also directly control the lens’s optical or digital zoom via the front dial, eliminating the need for a camera control cable.

Control At Your Fingertips

For convenient control, a 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen, M-mode button to switch between the gimbal’s three custom modes and front dial for focusing, can all be found within easy one-handed reach.

Accessories A Plenty

Featuring a NATO port on the side of the body, the RS 3 Mini opens up more shooting options by connecting various accessories such as DJI’s Briefcase Handle, external fill lights or microphones.

Fantastic Power For A Day’s Shoot

The integrated battery handle of the RS 3 Mini provides up to 10 hours charge, meeting the needs of a day’s shoot. It supports charging during use and can be fully charged in as little as 2.5 hours.

Make The Most With The Ronin App

The Ronin app has a wealth of intelligent shooting functions to help users get the most from their creations.

Timelapse : Add a timelapse to any video for an engaging opening or breathtaking transition.

: Add a timelapse to any video for an engaging opening or breathtaking transition. Track recording : Set the gimbal to move along up to 10 pre-set points for a dynamic video of any scene or environment.

: Set the gimbal to move along up to 10 pre-set points for a dynamic video of any scene or environment. Panorama: Enhance the camera’s field of vision with a panoramic photo showing the whole scene in front of you.

Price and Availability

DJI RS 3 Mini is available for purchase from authorized retailers and at www.store.dji.com with a price of USD $369. Full details can be found at www.dji.com/pt/rs-3-mini