Better ergonomics and more stable shots are promises made by ZHIYUN Tech announcing its new professional DSLR gimbal (it’s for mirrorless cameras too…), the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3. ZHIYUN Tech, a pioneer of innovative camera gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators, says that its new it’s portable, high performance gimbal incorporates a new SLING 2.0 design for improved ergonomics, built-in microphone, fill light and a powerful, inbuilt battery supporting all-day use.

With the new important upgrades improved ergonomics, the company says, “the WEEBILL 3 upgrades the filmmaking and photography experience by giving a dynamic, lightweight and easy-to-use professional device, giving users the chance to abandon the stress of cumbersome equipment in order to focus on pure artistic creation.”

Built from lightweight, ultra-strong materials, the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3 with the new SLING 2.0 system incorporates three important ergonomic upgrades: a restructured L-shape handle that’s more stable when self-standing, a new wrist rest, and a repositioned, extendable sling grip that provide over 40% more support to your wrist by shifting the weight onto your arm. The extra support reduces fatigue, allowing for extended use in comfort. By moving the sling grip to the bottom of gimbal, it provides better stability and shake-prevention when shooting at low-angles.

The grip includes thumb buttons, mini control stick for movement, plus finger trigger and wheel that can be customized according to preferences of shooting modes and action parameters, such as camera paras, movement along axes, follow focus etc.

Quick release system and built-in microphone

Here is some more information about the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3 gimbal, as shared by ZHIYUN Tech:

Convenient Built-in Microphone & Light

The WEEBILL 3 includes a built-in Hi-Fi microphone and 1000 lumen fill light for a fast and efficient setup-to-shoot experience. These convenient, high-performance add-in accessories save filmmakers from the fuss of additional wires and the weight of extra accessories.

The microphone provides forward focused cardioid recording, with noise-cancelling functionality, while the bright fill light offers color temperature adjustment to meet the requirements of each scene.

Ecosystem of Accessories

ZHIYUN offers a comprehensive ecosystem of TransMount accessories to extend the WEEBILL 3’s functionality, dramatically increasing on location teamwork efficiency. Combining the WEEBILL 3 with TransMount Image Transmitter and MasterEye Visual Controller VC100 allows directors to monitor the shot via wireless image transmission, and apply parameter adjustment, such as focus and zoom, via remote control. Other accessories include ZHIYUN’s Follow Focus/Zoom units and its ZY Play App.

Outstanding Battery Life & PD Fast Charging Support

Compared to the previous version, the WEEBILL 3 upgrades the large 7,800mAh internal battery, which now provides up to 21-hours use for all-day filming support. With support for PD fast charging (0-100% in 2 hours) and pass-through charging of attached cameras (5V/1A), the WEEBILL 3 offers outstanding endurance with minimal downtime.

Next-gen Quick Release system

ZHIYUN’s latest quick release system includes a dual quick-release plate with embedded magnetic wrench. The camera requires balancing just once, then it can be repeatedly mounted and secured easily, fast and conveniently without needing to rebalance, saving time.

The ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3 professional DSLR gimbal is now available from the company’s store, with a price of USD$449, or with a combo that includes a backpack, wrist rest, and extendable sling grip for USD$529. Before buying the gimbal check the compatibility list chart from the company, which shows all the cameras that are compatible with this new model. Follow the link to download the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3 camera compatibility list.