With a built-in high-power fill light, the new SMOOTH 5S AI gimbal from ZHIYUN provides unparalleled stabilization for capturing smooth and professional-quality footage with smartphones… thanks to AI.

It’s everywhere… AI! Another recent example comes from ZHIYUN, the trailblazer in image stabilization equipment, that reveals the SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer for smartphone video makers. With advanced AI tracking technology, this gimbal provides, the company claims, “unparalleled stabilization and effortless operation for capturing smooth and professional-quality footage with users’ smartphones.”

The company says that the SMOOTH 5S AI “features intelligent algorithms, enabling precise and accurate subject tracking. These advanced algorithms continually adjust the gimbal based on the subject’s movements, ensuring consistently sharp and clear footage. Users make professional-grade video effortlessly – always in focus and blur-free.”

The SMOOTH 5S AI has an advanced AI tracker, with a magnetic attachment that allows it to be swiftly rotated to control a smartphone’s front or rear camera. With intuitive gesture control, users can easily manage tracking functions. The tracker allows simple hand gestures to start and stop shooting via ZHIYUN’s ZY Cami App, or by directly controlling a smartphone camera, as well as controlling custom framing and tracking. This makes long-distance solo video recording effortless and helps users capture wonderful moments that would normally be missed.

Orthogonal 3-axis structure

ZHIYUN leads the industry with its classic orthogonal 3-axis structure, providing true 360° rotation, and immersive visual effects such as “Vortex Mode”. It delivers incredibly smooth and stable shots, whether capturing fast-paced action or calm cinematic scenes. Traditional 3-axis gimbals – which often do not have such complete movement flexibility – unexpectedly freeze and let users down when they want to create the most powerful and dramatic professional effects like low-to-high transitions, 360° barrel shots, and so on.

Here is some more information shared by the company about the new SMOOTH 5S AI gimbal:

All-in-One Control Panel for Seamless Control

The SMOOTH 5S AI features easy-to-reach tactile controls that provide the kind of professional parameter adjustments normally found on high-end cameras. These physical controls – buttons, dials, joysticks, switches, and so on – ensure users can quickly choose exactly the settings they need for the best shot, without taking their eyes off the action.

Stylish, Practical, Sturdy Materials

ZHIYUN’s sleek new visual design elevates the aesthetics of the SMOOTH 5S AI. The axis arms are crafted with textured translucent material to enhance the sensory experience. The handle’s gradient texture and silicone coating improve grip and comfort. The SMOOTH 5S AI provides both aesthetic appeal and ergonomic functionality.

Integrated Fill Lights Bring Out the Beauty

The SMOOTH 5S AI’s built-in high-power fill light boasts an impressive peak illuminance of 680 lux. Two additional magnetically-attached fill lights can add their power to provide a combined peak illuminance of 2040 lux – rivaling even dedicated pocket-sized fill lights. Subjects are clearly but sensitively illuminated, capturing every detail while making them look their best.

StaCam & ZY Cami Apps – Essential Assistants

ZHIYUN’s ZY Cami and StaCam Apps cater to differing user needs. ZY Cami gets any user up and running fast, with convenient and efficient videography via a range of smart shooting functions. StaCam helps users fully unleash their creativity, empowering them to explore new frontiers of visual expression with advanced professional features like guides, focus peaking, zebra stripes, and LUT. Whether users are professional photographers or enthusiasts, ZHIYUN’s apps will empower and inspire them.

With a recommended pricing (MSRP) of $169 for the SMOOTH 5S AI Standard, users also have the option to choose the SMOOTH 5S AI COMBO (with AI Tracker) for $219 or the SMOOTH 5S AI PRO (with AI Tracker, Magnetic Lights, Storage Bag) for $249.

The SMOOTH 5S AI is available online from the ZHIYUN store and ZHIYUN Amazon store.