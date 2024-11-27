The latest flagship smartphone gimbal from Hohem includes premium features like AI real-time preview or remote subject tracking that the company believes set the standard for flagship smartphone gimbals.

The Hohem iSteady M7 is announced as the world’s first gimbal to seamlessly combine advanced magnetic AI tracking with an innovative detachable touchscreen controller.

An evolution of the previous model, iSteady M6, the new Hohem iSteady M7 introduces a patented and innovative detachable touchscreen controller that opens new options to users. The Touchscreen Remote Controller works with any app (iOS / Android / FiLMiCPro / BlackmagicCam / ProMovie…), according to Hohem, and offers real-time preview. With a 1.4’’ OLED full color touchscreen, the controller enables real-time preview and remote control, allowing users to adjust framing and composition from a distance. This on-the-go flexibility supports creativity in all settings, making M7 the ideal companion for photographers aiming to push their boundaries. Hohem claims that “fine tune of the module ensures the frame of AI tracker aligns perfectly with the camera of different smartphones.”

Hohem launched the world’s first gimbal with on-device AI tracker in 2021 and after four generations of upgrades and market validation, it has won a national invention patent. The newly upgraded tracker (2 MP against 1MP on the M6) uses on the iSteady M7 provides, according to the company, “unprecedented accuracy in recognizing and tracking various subjects. It adapts to any scene, from individuals to vehicles, transforming how users capture moments.”

500g payload capacity

The 193mm built-in extension pole, another feature introduced with the iSteady M7, allows seamless transitions between high and low angles. Capture wider perspectives and achieve smooth movements without the need for additional gear. Hohem says that with the extension pole you can “effortlessly enhance your shooting experience and never miss a moment of brilliance.”

With its premium features—AI real-time preview, remote subject tracking, a 193mm built-in extension pole, and a 500g payload capacity—the iSteady M7 redefines the boundaries of creative control and sets the standard for flagship smartphone gimbals. Hohem has not disclosed the price for the new model, but the Hohem iSteady M6 smartphone gimbal has a regular price of $169.00, although you can buy it for $127.10 during the Black Friday sales period at Hohem.