The New Ronin 4D-8K Announced by DJI

DJI announces the Ronin 4D-8K, a new iteration of the Ronin 4D professional cinema camera platform, which initially came with a 6K camera when it was first released. This new Ronin 4D-8K is an all-new camera for the DJI gimbal/camera combination. The Ronin 4D was bound to go 8K eventually.

The DJI Ronin 4D-8K stands out with its premium performance, delivering an impressive suite of features catering to cinematographers’ diverse needs. With full-frame 8K/60fps & 4K/120fps capabilities, this camera ensures exceptional image quality, providing filmmakers with extraordinary versatility in capturing the demands of the scene. The 800/4000 Dual-Native ISO enhances performance across various lighting conditions, complemented by a maximum 14.7 stops of dynamic range, offering cinematic depth and rich color grades in any scenario.

The Ronin 4D-8K further proves itself with built-in 9-stop physical ND filters for precise exposure control, DL/E/L/PL/M interchangeable lens mounts for creative freedom, autofocus on manual lenses and Automated Manual Focus (AMF) for quick and accurate focusing with the innovative LiDAR focusing system. Its seamless transition to Flex Form without tools allows for on-the-go adjustments, highlighting the camera’s versatility. In essence, the Ronin 4D-8K is a comprehensive solution that empowers filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with ease and precision.

DJI Cinema Color Science

With the Ronin 4D-8K, DJI showcases the groundbreaking DJI Cinema Color Science (DCCS), which delivers natural skin tones that are both incredibly accurate and aesthetically pleasing, even in complex lighting conditions. Tailored for professional aerial and ground-based imaging equipment, DCCS unlocks boundless creative possibilities by vividly reproducing the kaleidoscopic colors perceived by the human eye. The DCCS color engine boasts a new algorithm, enabling smooth yet detailed images, high bit-width internal color and tone processing for natural transitions, and multiple high-precision LUT processing modules for precise color adjustments in diverse lighting conditions.

Complementing DCCS is the CineCore image processing platform, developed by DJI to deliver high-quality digital intermediates for post-production. Equipped with a proprietary chip and advanced processor architecture, CineCore supports up to 8K videos in professional codecs like Apple ProRes RAW, ProRes 422 HQ, H.264, and like on the Inspire 3, CinemaDNG. The D-Gamut color space is optimized for richer green coloring and skin tone representation.

Covering over 14 stops of dynamic range, D-Log curve ensures detailed highlight and shadow retention even in challenging lighting, aligning effortlessly with ARRI cinema camera color and supporting the ACES workflow. With its film-consistent symmetrical dynamic distribution, DCCS preserves delicate and natural transitions in highlight areas, making it the ideal choice for filmmakers seeking unparalleled image quality and color grading flexibility.

ACES Compatibility

Empowering filmmakers with a seamless and standardized color management experience, the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) is a collaborative effort by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, professional filmmakers, and color scientists. From image capture to final screening, ACES, now officially certified for DJI Ronin 4D, Inspire 3, and Zenmuse X7, ensures a consistent color journey, preserving the filmmaker’s creative vision across various professional equipment and screening standards.

DJI Ronin 4D-8K Pricing and Availability

The Ronin 4D-8K combo includes the Ronin 4D Main Body, a Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera, a DJI DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH Lens, a PROSSD 1TB, a PROSSD Mount, Hand Grips, a Top Handle, a High-Bright Main Monitor, a TB50 Intelligent Battery, a LiDAR Range Finder, a DJI Ronin 4D RAW License Key and more. The combo retails for $12,838.

The Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera is also available for purchase, retailing at $3,599, and includes a Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera Protector Case, a X9 Gimbal Base Cap and a DL Mount Body Cap.

DJI Care Pro is now available for DJI Ronin 4D-8K, providing comprehensive protection for accidental damage. An unlimited number of free repairs are provided within the coverage limit for water damage, drop damage, improper use, and other accidents, together with International Warranty Service and two maintenance services by DJI technical experts.