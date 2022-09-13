The new Steadimate-RS is the 3rd generation of the Steadimate lineup, designed to improve the functionality and user experience of operating Ronin RS2, RS3 and RS3 Pro motorized gimbal stabilizers.

Convert the handheld motorized gimbal from Ronin to a traditional body-worn Steadicam with the new Steadimate-RS.

Designed in Burbank, CA by the same engineering team behind the Steadicam M-Series stabilizers and Volt technology, this new system enhances the capabilities of DJI’s handheld motorized gimbal by refining the camera stabilization and improving operator comfort to offer a uniquely fluid movement that is reminiscent of a traditional Steadicam sled. Thanks to this solution, operators can now fly handheld motorized gimbals for extended periods with minimal fatigue with an expanded range of motion.

Steadimate-RS converts the handheld motorized gimbal into a full body-worn stabilizer by attaching a new mechanical gimbal and pan bearing to the 1/4″-20 mounting holes of the Ronin Series Accessory NATO Ports, along with a weighted gimbal post extension with fine tune balance adjustment. The system is completed with the choice of a spring arm and vest combination, available in either 15-lb./6.8 kg or 30-lb./13.6 kg load capacity.

The mechanical gimbal yoke features a new ball-bearing design to deliver full pan capability while providing assisted X and Y-axis stabilization. Addition of the Steadicam arm and vest reduces vertical bounce often seen in walking shots, by providing stabilization of the Z-axis while reducing operator fatigue and enabling longer shot duration by transferring the payload across the torso and hips.

Kits for diverse needs

Together, this 3-axis manual stabilization and weight redistribution greatly expands the capability of the Ronin to greatly improve the fluidity of camera movement. The system also enhances the vertical range of motion by offering Low Mode capability. Operators can quickly and easily invert the motorized gimbal for a low angle perspective without any hardware reconfiguration. This allows the camera to transition from ground to eye-level and back again seamlessly.

The Steadimate-RS gimbal collar/yoke and weighted base (SDMRS-GIM) is available separately to use with an operator’s existing 1/2″ post Steadicam for $395. Kits are also available complete with an Arm and Vest. For weight loads up to 15-lb./6.8 kg there’s the SDMRS-A15VK which pairs Steadimate-RS with the A15 Arm and Aero Vest ($1395 MSRP). For 30-lb./13.6 kg capacity, the SDMRS-A30VK includes an A30 Arm and Zephyr Vest ($2995 MSRP).

Follow the link for more information on Steadimate-RS.