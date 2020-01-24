Filmtools

Jobs On Set: A Conversation w/ Steadicam Operator Jess Lopez, SOC

Advice On Breaking Into The Industry From Those Who Have Done It

January 24, 2020

Recently we had a chance to talk with Jess Lopez, SOC about her career as a camera operator. In our conversation with Jess we learned about some of her influences and the techniques she has mastered to become one of the premier Steadicam operators in Los Angeles. We also asked Jess to breaks down some of the more basic uses of a Steadicam and to talk through the proper etiquette when starting down the path to become a Steadicam operator.

Jess with a steadicam rig
Steadicam Operator Jess Lopez (Photo From @Steadijess On Instagram)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In addition to her regular gigs on sets across the city and country Jess has started a Steadicam and focus assist school where she teaches one-on-one and group classes to the next generation of filmmakers. You can learn more about that school on Jess’s website! 

Our video on Jess is the first video in a series titled Jobs On Set where we will breakdown the wide variety of jobs that are performed on sets across the world.


Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

