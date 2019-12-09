News

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be gone, but there continue to be sales that you must keep an eye on, like the semi-annual Open House in Burbank, from the Tiffen Company.

Get significant discounts on products Hollywood’s film industry relies on and see live demonstrations  and product exhibits from Angénieux, Canon, Sony or Zeiss at the Tiffen Company Winter Open House.

The Tiffen Company, will be hosting its semi-annual Open House in Burbank, CA on December 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and this one will be bigger than ever! Open to the public, attendees will be able to shop significant discounts on Tiffen Filters, demo Steadicam sleds, Lowel lighting, and Domke camera bags in the biggest warehouse sale of the year. These deals are for one day only, so mark the date on your calendar.

This is an opportunity to get hands on with the new Steadicam Steadimate-S and the revolutionary Steadicam M-2 with Volt. Fly them yourself and see the difference. But it does not end there, as the Burbank-based event includes a lineup of leading industry exhibitors that will be displaying the latest gear with live product demonstrations.

A chance to win over $15,000 in prizes

Confirmed exhibitors include Angénieux, camadeus, Canon, Core SWX, Fluotec, Fujinon, Inovativ, K5600, Sigma, Sony, and Zeiss and more will be added to the list. This is the perfect opportunity to chat one on one with these professionals and get hands on with the latest gear in the industry.

“We’re looking forward to hosting another successful Open House,” SVP of Marketing, Andrew Tiffen, The Tiffen Company. “Our live demonstrations and lineup of exhibitors gives attendees the tools they need to learn more about the industry while our warehouse sale offers great savings on premium gear before the end of the year.”

Attendees will have a chance to win over $15,000 worth of raffle prizes throughout the day. The grand prize from Tiffen is a Filmmakers Kit worth over $6000 that includes a full set of Tiffen NATural ND Filters, a Steadicam AIR 25, a Lowel Tota LED Production Kit, and a Limited Edition Domke Camouflage F-2 camera bag. Complimentary refreshments and food will be provided.

Follow the link for more information about the Tiffen Company Winter Open House in Burbank, CA on December 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.


