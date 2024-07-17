Canon announced the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II and while the EOS R1 attracts most of the attention, the EOS R5 Mark II camera offers the fundamental elements for video and photography.

The new EOS R5 Mark II features improved video focused features for the advanced creators and real-time multi recognition tracking system for those who focus on still photography.

Designed with performance and image quality at its core, the new EOS R5 Mark II is introduced by Canon as the camera to help users “Master the Moment”, the ideal tool for sports/wildlife photographers, journalists/producers, video producers and visual creators. Key features of the EOS R5 Mark II camera include:

Back-illuminated stacked 45 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading

When compared to previous EOS R camera models, more advanced and powerful AF system including Eye Control AF and new subject tracking technologies

Cinema EOS video features such as: Custom Picture color profile including Canon Log 2 False Color Wave Form Monitor o 4CH Audio with 24bit LPCM Pre-recording up to 5 seconds



A new, more powerful battery

Canon says that for the professional who demands high-quality still and video output, the EOS R5 Mark II camera is ready to deliver.

Accessories for the EOS R5 Mark II camera were designed thoughtfully with the end-user in mind, Canon says, adding that “there is a new, more powerful battery” and revealing that “the LP-E6P battery, when compared to previous battery versions, features higher continuous power and two-times the amperage. Optional battery grips were also thoughtfully designed, and there are three options:

BG-R20– For vertical operability

BG-R20EP with Ethernet – Port enables high-speed wired communication

CF-R20EP with Cooling Fan and Ethernet – Cooling fan helps maximize movie performance

New DIGIC Accelerator

The new EOS R5 Mark II features the new DIGIC Accelerator (also used in the EOS R1), which is an addition to the DIGIC X processor. The DIGIC Accelerator assists with deep learning processing which helps to quickly analyze large volumes of data and supports the next-gen AF system, Dual Pixel Intelligent AF. Dual Pixel Intelligent AF is based on Accelerated Capture and deep learning, allowing end-users to experience tracking advancements, such as body, joint and head area estimation and focus on people other than the main subject.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera is expected to be available in August 2024, for an estimated retail price of $4,299.00* for the camera body only. The EOS R5 Mark II camera kit, which will include the RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens, will have an estimated retail price of $5,399.00*. The estimated retail prices for the optional battery grips are: