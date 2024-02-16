Tiffen, makers of the Steadicam family of products announce that the Steadicam G-70×2 Arm is now available. The new arm smoothly holds up to 70-lbs/31.75kg and offers a 29″/737mm boom range.

The new Steadicam G-70×2 Arm from Tiffen includes features and functions that significantly enhance reliability, durability, safety, set-up speed, and smooth stabilization.

Specially configured for today’s most intuitive camera stabilization, the all-new Steadicam G-70×2 Arm is, according to Tiffen, “the result of decades of experience and input from top Steadicam operators combined with today’s latest engineering and component technology.”

The information shared by the company about the new product notes that “the G-70 line owes its success to the twist-resistant core design architecture and fundamental engineering principals, combined with carefully sourced metal alloys, propriety coatings, and other components that work together to add strength, enhanced stability, and durability. Integrating the best achievements of the G-70x with its patented Iso-elastic performance and patented Geo Spring Geometry, the new G-70×2 includes features and functions that significantly enhance reliability, durability, safety, set-up speed, and smooth stabilization.”

Tiffen adds that the new arm is “ready to lift from 13-lbs/5.9kg to 70-lbs/31.75kg, the G-70×2 offers a 29″/737mm boom range and a host of operating updates. The new dual bearing mounted ¾” arm post, with no-tools rotational locking and drag control, promotes quick adjustability from a solid lock off to free rotation of the arm post, even when changing posts. Plus, there is now a rigid pivoting steel Socket Block, also with no-tools adjustability. This advance eliminates the flex inherent in traditional rod ends, offering more precise sled positioning, with faster set-ups and on-the-fly adjustments, without removing the arm. A safety benefit, it prevents the operator from mistakenly over-extending the rod ends.”

G-70×2 also offers a sleeker design

Additionally, the popular kickback link which gets the arm further out of the way as the sled crosses the operator’s body, now features a multi-position socket block to locate the arm in the most convenient position, whether operating front- or back-mounted.

The G-70×2 also offers a sleeker design with lower profile arm links that make it appear more transparent and less intrusive to operator movements. Operation is smoother in general due to the full complement of low friction pivot point bearings, updated arm bumper design, and other meticulous details—down to the rubber-gripped, easy-turn, Lift and Ride knobs. The practical design features Metric assembly components for easier service.

The G-70×2 comes with a soft-sided Arm carrying bag, special tool for user servicing, an operating manual, and 3-Year Full Parts and Labor Warranty.