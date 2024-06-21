It’s not the first solution to attach filters to lens fronts and it will not be the last, but Tiffen announced its own and new Magnetic Control System (MCS) to solve the problem.

Developed to eliminate the hassle of threading filters on and off, the new Tiffen Magnetic Control System promises to maintain a safe and positive lock even during demanding shooting situations.

Magnetic filter holders are an elegantly simple way to attach filters to lens fronts, and the market has multiple options, some better than others. In fact, while the use of magnetic adapters makes it easy to change filters (compatible) without the hassle of having to screw them to the lens thread or insert into a special mount that holds the film in place, some of those solutions work well as long as you’re not moving the camera much.

Tiffen claims the solution now introduced by the company is different, not only an elegantly simple way but one that harnesses magnetic power to swiftly and securely attach genuine Tiffen filters to lens fronts. The company says that its Magnetic Control System makes installation and removal lightning-fast, but also that “thanks to their extremely strong magnetic force, filters stay locked in position even during demanding shooting situations.”

MCS filters are easily identified

The solution is built around a new MCS Adapter that easily rotates on to the lens’ front threads and can stay on indefinitely or be detached instantly by gripping the knurled edge and gently rotating. Once the adapter is mounted, the lens instantly receives any Tiffen MCS precision glass filter, including: ND, Polas, Color, Effects, and the extensive array of diffusion—including Black Fog, Night Fog, Black Pro-Mist, Antique Black Pearlescent, Antique Pearlescent, Antique Satin, Smoque, Glimmerglass, and many more. Each filter comes with front and rear magnetic protector caps and a magnetic adapter of the filter size.

All MCS filters are easily identified due to their matte black finish, distinctive blue ring, and handy raised edge. Each MCS filter includes a matching lens cap that instantly attaches to the filter front or directly fits to the lens via the MCS magnetic lock. Tiffen MCS Filters come in 58mm, 77mm, and 82mm with available Step-up MCS Magnetic Adapters to accommodate other sizes.

Made in the USA

Like the rest of Tiffen’s Emmy & Academy Award-winning filters, Magnetic Filters are crafted in the USA with optical grade glass. To promote long life and image clarity, only Tiffen filters are manufactured using the exclusive Colorcore Technology process that laminates the filter substrate between two parallel elements of optical glass, then grinds and polishes them to a precise tolerance of 1/10,000th of an inch flatness. Tiffen Motion Picture Filters are made in the USA and come with a 10 year warranty.